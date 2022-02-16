At 9:29 p.m. Monday, Laramie Police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Snowy Range Road for a report of a stolen vehicle that had just happened. As a result of an investigation, 30-year-old Johnnyray S. Talavera was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and felony theft. The Laramie Police Department thanks the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Albany County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.
DUI
At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, LPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of McCue Street for a welfare check that resulted in 31-year-old Keipher A. Loos being arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, his fourth offense in 10 years, which would be a felony. Loos was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Felony theft
The Laramie Police Department dispatched on a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of North 11th St. on Friday. Later in the day, officers located the vehicle in the area of 3rd and Curtis streets, and made a traffic stop. Chelsey-Lee N. Miller, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft; falsifications; alterations, forgery or counterfeiting; and an additional misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, heroin.