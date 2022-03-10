The Laramie Police Department is reporting a handful of felony arrests made in the last week.

March 3: Jonathan P. Howdeshell, no age given, was arrested at about 9 p.m. on suspicion of terroristic threats dating back to Jan. 13. He was arrested in the 300 block of South 2nd Street and also was charged with several misdemeanor offenses.

March 4: Robert G. Elliot, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a report of a domestic disturbance Laramie police officers responded to at 2:55 a.m.

March 6: 21-year-old Shaleina Bracken was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after police investigated a Feb. 26 report of a theft in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue.

March 8: Averian Long, 35, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, at 11:46 a.m. His arrested came after Laramie police officers responded to the 900 block of North 3rd Street to investigate a report of found drugs.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus