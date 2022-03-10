...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Converse County... Lower Elevations
Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains... Shirley Basin...Central
Carbon County...North Snowy Range Foothills...Southwest Carbon
County...Laramie Valley...South Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Laramie Police Department is reporting a handful of felony arrests made in the last week.
March 3: Jonathan P. Howdeshell, no age given, was arrested at about 9 p.m. on suspicion of terroristic threats dating back to Jan. 13. He was arrested in the 300 block of South 2nd Street and also was charged with several misdemeanor offenses.
March 4: Robert G. Elliot, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a report of a domestic disturbance Laramie police officers responded to at 2:55 a.m.
March 6: 21-year-old Shaleina Bracken was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after police investigated a Feb. 26 report of a theft in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue.
March 8: Averian Long, 35, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, at 11:46 a.m. His arrested came after Laramie police officers responded to the 900 block of North 3rd Street to investigate a report of found drugs.