...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte and Central Laramie Counties including
Wheatland and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Laramie Fire Department responded to a fire at a room at the Thunderbird Lodge just after 9 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to one of the units.
The Laramie Fire Department responded to the second significant structure fire in two days just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
The latest fire started in a room in the Thunderbird Lodge that was unoccupied at the time, according to a Fire Department press release. Someone from a neighboring unit called in the fire, and the department had it knocked down within 3 minutes of arriving.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused heavy damage to one of the units at the Thunderbird.
The Local 946 Firefighter’s Union issued checks to occupants as power was cut from some areas of the building. The Red Cross of Wyoming also helped one person with costs associated with finding a hotel room, said spokesperson Dennis Hughes.
Laramie Police Department and Rocky Mountain Power also responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, the press release says.
Thursday’s response came about 34 hours after another significant structure fire put a family of four out of their home.
Firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. Wednesday to a mobile home on North 9th Street, the LFD reported. An initial investigation suggests the fire started outside the home from an appliance that was being used to thaw frozen pipes. It appeared to spark underneath the mobile home and move its way up an exterior wall.
Although fire damage was mostly to an exterior wall, firefighters had to cut a hole in the wall to make sure the blaze was complete out.
The local Red Cross also is helping that family, two adults and two children, with money for a hotel room, food, clothing and other necessities.