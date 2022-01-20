...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Laramie Fire Department challenges residents to “Keep the Wreath Red” every holiday season. A white light is added for every fire LFD responds to from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This past season, 10 red bulbs were swapped for white ones.
The Laramie Fire Department responded to a record number of emergency calls in 2021.
The 4,561 911 calls that came in for the LFD was an all-time high for local firefighters, the department says in a press release. Of the emergency calls, 77 were for fires with a majority of the rest related to emergency medical services.
Other responses were for downed power lines, hazardous material spills and grass fires, the release says.
The end of the holiday season and beginning of the New Year also marks the conclusion of the LFD’s annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign.
From Thanksgiving through the New Year, a large wreath hung on the outside of the department’s headquarters in downtown Laramie. The wreath was decorated with red lights, and with every fire response a red bulb was replaced with a white one. This past holiday season, firefighters responded to 10 fires resulting in swapping out 10 bulbs on the wreath.
Although the holiday season is over, the Laramie Fire Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and conscious of fire safety.
Kitchen fires remain the No. 1 cause for home fires in the United States, the LFD reports. These fires typically involve cooking appliances like a stove or range. Cooking-related fires also rank No. 1 in fire-related injuries at home.
For more information about local fire safety, contact the LFD’s Fire Prevention Division at 307-721-5397.