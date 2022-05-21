Three fires within a 24-hour period kept the Albany County Fire Department Wednesday and Thursday, sparking a collaborative response from firefighters.
A blaze sparked on the 200 block of Cedar Avenue in Centennial on Thursday, the Fire Department reports. A mobile home, motor home, shed and wood pile caught fire with two propane tanks nearby. Winds blowing between 40 and 70 mph added a challenge for firefighters.
“They experienced a strong wind-driven fire, and when there is that strong of a wind blowing the fire it was all they could do to contain it in the structure of origin,” according to a press release. “Once a fire gets a hold and starts up with that much wind, all the crews experience a difficult situation to save anything.”
A total of 33 firefighters responded to the scene from Laramie Fire Department, Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department, Albany County Fire District 1 Central and Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department. Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Albany County Road & Bridge also responded.
The fire was under control by 12:30 p.m., and there were no injuries reported. The fire was contained to the structure of origin and its cause is undetermined, the press release said.
Shed fire
A large shed caught fire on the 700 block of North Pine Street in Laramie was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported to be under control within 14 minutes of Laramie Fire Department arriving on the scene, according to a press release. Laramie Police Department also responded.
With 11 firefighters on the scene, damage was limited to the shed and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Barn fire
A barn on Fort Sanders Road near Mountain Cement Co. caught fire Wednesday morning, causing some damage to the building.
Albany County Fire District 1, Laramie Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at 8:08 a.m. and reported the fire to be controlled by 8:20, according to a Fire Department press release.
The fire was caused by a heat lamp that was being used to warm ducks and chickens, said Laramie Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss. The lamp was located near plywood and bedding in a trailer next to the barn.
Two fire trucks responded to the scene. The blaze was contained to the barn and did not cause any injuries to residents or first responders.
Heat lamps have caused multiple fires over the years, Hotchkiss said. When using heat lamps, people should be sure to keep them away from combustible material.