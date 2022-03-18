Laramie’s downtown food scene is about to get a whole lot tastier.
Locals from around the world are collaborating to share recipes and traditions from their home countries, which will be on display during the first Laramie International Flavor Festival the week of March 28.
“We recognized that it would be a great opportunity for the international students to come downtown and to have conversations with communities, and also for businesses to recognize (international) communities and taste flavors representative of their cultures,” said Ali Grossman, who is helping organize the event.
More than 80 international community members from University of Wyoming and the greater Laramie area have been working with 20 local restaurants to develop menu items that honor their heritages. More than 40 countries will be represented.
All week, participating restaurants will have the diverse dishes available in addition to their regular menus. Some represent a cultural fusion, such as the chicken shawarma pizza that will be offered at Crowbar & Grill. Dubbed “flavor ambassadors,” some international cooks will hold demonstrations for diners, ranging from baklava making to karaoke.
“We’re representing people in the community. We’re not representing countries so much,” Grossman said. “We’re really recognizing the flavors that international community members connect with their home countries.”
The idea for the event, which is coordinated by Laramie Mainstreet Alliance and UW International Students and Scholars, came out of a desire to better connect international students and new residents with downtown businesses.
UW has many students from Bangladesh who would like to order halal meats, but don’t have that option in Laramie. Opening communication channels like these could increase cultural understanding and economic opportunities for restaurants, Grossman said.
“A lot of our students will make comments about how they go down to the Front Range to find good food, because American cuisine is not what’s familiar to them,” said ISS Coordinator Abby Lozano. “This was a great opportunity for them to share what’s familiar to them with the community here.”
In 2020, the festival was weeks away from happening when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel like it's going to … help people reconnect in a time when we all really need it,” Grossman said of this year’s iteration.
While the original plan was to have flavor ambassadors work closely with restaurants, this year many communicated their favorite dishes and ingredients through an online survey in part because of the pandemic. The organizers plan to increase the relationship building aspect of the festival in the coming years.
Still, those involved are excited to make the Flavor Fest a regular tradition.
“I feel like I’ve been deprived my entire life of knowing all these amazing spices,” Lozano said of her work with international students. “I would suggest people come with an open mind and an open palette.”