...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR
FWZ 304 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 304 AND 308...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through
Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 304 and 308.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity of 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Feeding Laramie Valley is set to host its Food and Fun in the Park celebration on Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in LaBonte Park.
Now in its seventh year, the annual event includes a free, locally-sourced meal; llamas; an obstacle course; and a scavenger hunt.
This year’s menu features pancit, a Filipino rice-noodle dish, plus chicken or tofu lettuce wraps and fruit popsicles made with juice from Colorado Cherry Company.
Two quilts donated by Sagebrush Quilters will be raffled off. Quilt raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Feeding Laramie Valley booth during the Thursday and Friday farmers’ markets, or at the Feeding Laramie Valley office during the week.
Live music is also on the schedule. Sharon Martinson will perform from 11:30 a.m.-noon, followed by a tutorial and demonstration from the University of Wyoming Cowboy Country Swing Club from noon-12:30 p.m. Also, Birgit Burke will play from 12:30-1 p.m.
Community members are invited to learn about Feeding Laramie Valley’s programs during the event. For example, the shares program distributes bags of produce once a week year-round. Children can get free meals through the Kids Out to Lunch and Kids Home for Dinner programs. A mobile market is set to launch, bringing fruits and vegetables to west and south Laramie, Centennial, Woods Landing and Rock River.
Community members are encouraged to wear masks in crowded areas.