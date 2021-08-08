Food and Fun in the Park
Food and Fun in the Park is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 14 at LaBonte Park.

Feeding Laramie Valley is set to host its Food and Fun in the Park celebration on Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in LaBonte Park.

Now in its seventh year, the annual event includes a free, locally-sourced meal; llamas; an obstacle course; and a scavenger hunt.

This year’s menu features pancit, a Filipino rice-noodle dish, plus chicken or tofu lettuce wraps and fruit popsicles made with juice from Colorado Cherry Company.

Two quilts donated by Sagebrush Quilters will be raffled off. Quilt raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Feeding Laramie Valley booth during the Thursday and Friday farmers’ markets, or at the Feeding Laramie Valley office during the week.

Live music is also on the schedule. Sharon Martinson will perform from 11:30 a.m.-noon, followed by a tutorial and demonstration from the University of Wyoming Cowboy Country Swing Club from noon-12:30 p.m. Also, Birgit Burke will play from 12:30-1 p.m.

Community members are invited to learn about Feeding Laramie Valley’s programs during the event. For example, the shares program distributes bags of produce once a week year-round. Children can get free meals through the Kids Out to Lunch and Kids Home for Dinner programs. A mobile market is set to launch, bringing fruits and vegetables to west and south Laramie, Centennial, Woods Landing and Rock River.

Community members are encouraged to wear masks in crowded areas.

To volunteer at the event, contact Taylor Steward at taylor@feedinglaramievalley.org.

