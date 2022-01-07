Residents had to break out their shovels, snow boots and skis Thursday when a heavy overnight snowfall blocked roads and sidewalks.

Snowy Range Ski Area reported 4 inches of new snow for a total of 16 inches between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The Laramie Regional Airport reports 1.5 feet of snow overnight Wednesday. Blowing snow, freezing fog and less than a quarter mile of visibility caused two flights to be canceled, said Rachael Mrozinsky, the airport’s executive director.

Sections of Interstate 80, U.S. Highways 30 and 287 and Wyoming Highways 210, 225, 72 and 789 were closed Thursday with no estimated reopening time.

Laramie can expect a reprieve from winter wind and cold heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the day Friday, with highs in the low 40s, said Shelby Fuller, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

A cold front will be coming through Saturday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the low 30s and rise next week.

There isn’t any snow predicted for Laramie over the weekend, but there could be light showers over the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains, Fuller said.

For the latest road conditions and updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa or follow @wydot1 on Twitter.

