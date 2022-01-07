...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of the Laramie Range.
This includes Rawlins, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, and
Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs. In addition, patchy blowing and drifting
snow could lead to slick road conditions and visibilities
under 1 mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
1 of 9
ABOVE: Miranda Palmer finishes up a telemark ski with furry friends in Laramie on Thursday. RIGHT: Kellin Prueitt gets ready for a snowboarding adventure Jan. 6. Snowy Range Ski Area received four inches of snow Wednesday night.
ABOVE: Miranda Palmer finishes up a telemark ski with furry friends in Laramie on Thursday. RIGHT: Kellin Prueitt gets ready for a snowboarding adventure Jan. 6. Snowy Range Ski Area received four inches of snow Wednesday night.
Residents had to break out their shovels, snow boots and skis Thursday when a heavy overnight snowfall blocked roads and sidewalks.
Snowy Range Ski Area reported 4 inches of new snow for a total of 16 inches between Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The Laramie Regional Airport reports 1.5 feet of snow overnight Wednesday. Blowing snow, freezing fog and less than a quarter mile of visibility caused two flights to be canceled, said Rachael Mrozinsky, the airport’s executive director.
Sections of Interstate 80, U.S. Highways 30 and 287 and Wyoming Highways 210, 225, 72 and 789 were closed Thursday with no estimated reopening time.
Laramie can expect a reprieve from winter wind and cold heading into the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the day Friday, with highs in the low 40s, said Shelby Fuller, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
A cold front will be coming through Saturday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the low 30s and rise next week.
There isn’t any snow predicted for Laramie over the weekend, but there could be light showers over the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains, Fuller said.