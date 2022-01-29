A 20-year law enforcement veteran has announced his candidacy for Albany County Sheriff.
Joel Senior, a criminal investigator for the Wyoming Livestock Board and a 19-year veteran of the Laramie Police Department, announced run for the office as a Republican on Jan. 15 in front of supporters at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
“The office of the Albany County Sheriff should be occupied by a seasoned professional with real law enforcement experience, someone that has a vested interest in providing professional policing services in Albany County,” he said in his speech. “The current appointment is the result of a political agenda rather than adequate due process to select the most qualified candidate.”
During an interview Thursday, Senior said he’s motivated to run in part by what he described as an increasing division between law enforcement and the community.
“I live here, and I want what I think most people want — I want a professional sheriff’s office that can provide a good service and a good relationship with the community,” he said.
Senior said he would provide strong leadership, improve transparency and maintain an open line of communication.
“The people that have been in those positions haven’t really provided leadership,” he said. “You can manage things and issues, but you really have to lead people. They haven’t created an environment or a culture where professionalism is encouraged.”
He said he also is entering politics to improve relationships between different parts of the community.
“At the end of the day we’re all human, and that’s what’s important,” he said. “We should care for each other whether we’re Republican or Democrat or have a different color birthday suit. We’re all still human and should want what’s best for everyone, not just one group.”
Senior grew up in Saratoga and moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. He joined the Laramie Police Department in 2001 and worked as a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective and special response team member. He was an instructor in child abuse investigations, firearms, field training and livestock investigation. He joined the Wyoming Livestock Board in the fall of 2020.
He’s been married for 19 years and has two children.
Senior said he wanted to work in law enforcement since childhood and never lost sight of that goal.
“For most people involved in it, it’s a calling,” he said. “You want to help the community and stand up for people who can’t stand up for themselves.”
Regarding a recent lawsuit filed by a former sheriff’s deputy against a former colleague alleging racial discrimination and abuse before 2017, Senior spoke in general terms. He said news reports of the lawsuit sparked his own questions about the department’s hiring process, use of background investigations and discipline process.
“Just like with any job, employees are going to make mistakes. Some mistakes are acceptable and you can train them out of a person — racism isn’t one of those,” he said.