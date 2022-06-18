Boomerang Writer
Laramie legend Peter Shive has floated, flipped and flicked his way to earning his sport’s highest honor: a spot in the Disc Golf Hall of Fame.
Shive will join four others in achieving the honor this year, which is given to those who dedicated years of their lives to playing and advocating for disc golf.
Throughout his 20-year career, Shive won 13 world championships before retiring from the sport about five years ago. Now closing in on 81 years of age and in hospice care in Laramie, Shive looks back on his exploits in the sport with a smile on his face.
Whether he was playing a tournament for $50 or $500, at home or at his favorite course near Cincinnati, Ohio, Shive’s favorite part of the sport remained the same through the years: throwing the disc and watching the variety of things it can do.
When Shive started playing disc golf in his early 1950s, it was barely recognized as a hobby, let along an organized sport.
Shive said he didn’t think much of it. He worked as a geology professor at University of Wyoming, where a group of master’s candidates convinced him to go out and play with them.
“I thought throwing Frisbees at trees isn’t very exciting,” Shive said.
When he finally did agree to play on the UW campus, he quickly began to realize there’s much more to the sport — and that he was a natural at it. Shive was surprised and pleased with his ability to beat players 20 years younger.
Shive immediately knew disc golf was something he wanted to pursue. He kept his full-time job at UW and played in summer tournaments. He began playing more and more, competing at ascending levels and got his first world championship in 1993.
“I’m competitive,” Shive said. “I needed to find out how good I was.”
For all his success, Shive faced difficulties in the sport, too. As a beginner he would lose his fair share of games. He now views those moments as a chance to learn more about the sport and continue developing his skills. His family and friends say it was his methodical, level-headed nature that ultimately led to his success in disc golf.
“There were many dreadful shots, but I never let them affect the next ones,” he said.
Formidable record of wins aside, relationships are where Shive left his mark on the sport. When not competing, he would spend his time playing with friends or practicing his throws in the green spaces on the UW campus.
“(One thing) which is great about Peter is that he’s really great at spreading the growth of the game with younger generations,” said George Sappenfield, the assistant executive director for the Disc Golf Hall of Fame.
Shive was willing to teach anyone how to play disc golf and built lifelong friendships in the process.
“Our friendship was disc golf. That’s what we did together,” said Steve Kozlowski, a local disc golf player. “That’s how we spent time together, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Shive was the first person to show Kozlowski around the course at UW. Kozlowski brought his kids along. His son, Joey, would end up becoming a professional in the sport himself, in part thanks to Shive’s influence.
“He influenced (my life) by always demonstrating a thoughtful, focused and driven demeanor on the disc course and also off,” Joey Kozlowski said. “He was a thinker, and everything he did he always thought deeply about what he wanted to do and wanted to say.”
In addition to being involved as a player, Shive sat on the Professional Disc Golf Association Board of Directors. He also helped design courses across Wyoming and helped spread the sport to senior groups.
Over the decades, Shive said he’s seen the sport grow and evolve beyond what he could have imagined.
Over the past 10 years, Professional Disc Golf Association membership has increased from 16,000 players to 109,000, according to Ultiworld Disc Golf. When Shive started playing, professionals could earn about $10,000 a year. Now, some players make hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.
Despite the changes, Shive’s influence in the sport is not lost on younger players, who still look up to him as a role model.
Shive’s wife, Gail, encapsulated this when she recalled one afternoon how she overheard UW students watching Shive practice. ‘‘‘That’s Peter Shive,’” they said. “‘He really knows his plastic.’”