At Fort Sanders 3 miles south of Laramie, a hospital was up and running by 1866 with a military physician, Edward W. Avery. He was soon replaced, apparently, by a Dr. Frantz, who figures in military reports from Fort Sanders though 1870. At the same time, Dr. Hiram Latham (1832-1902) lived at the fort, but the Union Pacific Railroad may have employed him.
Injuries were often treated with amputations, so the first requirement for doctors like Latham was that they be experienced surgeons. There is no mention of nurses at the fort. Doctors on the frontier had to make do with untrained men or, occasionally, women as their assistants.
The next year in 1867, before Laramie existed, there are reports that a remodeled railroad car served as a hospital for the Union Pacific Railroad at end-of-tracks-town Dale City. It was there that Dr. John H. Finfrock (1836-1893) practiced exclusively as a UPRR surgeon.
In 1868, the railroad was building a hospital along the tracks in Laramie. Dr. Finfrock served there briefly before being replaced by Dr. Latham. Not much is known about the other physicians who also were here around 1866, Drs. Avery, Franz and J.W. Calder. Apparently, they did not stay long.
There was a shockingly high rate of workplace injuries at the time, making it imperative for both the U.S. Army and UPRR to supply surgeons and hospitals for soldiers and workers. Close living quarters and poor sanitation led to outbreaks of contagious diseases like smallpox and diphtheria. These cases required medical treatment and isolation in rudimentary hospitals.
Civilians not welcome
It was an annoyance to managers of both the UPRR hospital and the one at Fort Sanders that they were forced to take in patients who were not railroaders or soldiers. The doctors were paid by either the UPRR or the military and were expected confine their practices to those men.
There were no other medical facilities in Laramie, which was an end-of-tracks town in May 1868. So, what were they to do?
A 1960 University of Wyoming master’s thesis by Ray Revere about Fort Sanders mentions a complaint that in two months of 1870, “More than 30 citizens had been inmates of the post hospital … making the Hospital the County Poor House.” The same thing was happening with the UPRR hospital in Laramie. It got to the point that by 1870, the UPRR decided to end its support for the Laramie hospital it had built.
Gertrude Gould in her 1973 book “History of Hospitals and Health Care in Albany County Wyoming” explains that the UPRR had built the hospital in 1868 with Dr. Finfrock in charge, then a year later Dr. Latham was the physician to the UPRR. However, just two years later, the UPRR closed the hospital, but gave control back to Dr. Finfrock as the medical director and A.B. Crawford as the “proprietor.”
The newspapers continued to refer to it as the UPRR hospital, as it was in the middle of the Laramie railroad yard. Dr. Finfrock’s involvement stopped after one year once he was established as the main physician in Albany County.
Both doctors took on political roles. Dr. Finfrock blended his medical practice with other pursuits and stayed in Laramie. Dr. Latham moved away from Laramie and medicine altogether to indulge in his other passions of farming and horse raising.
Dr. Hiram Latham
A native of Vermont, Hiram Lathan was married in Iowa in 1857 to Ellen H. Whittier. He probably already had his medical degree from the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Keokuk, Iowa. He is listed as a graduate, but no year is specified.
His obituary in the San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 1902, states that, “Dr. Latham won high repute during the Civil War as an Army surgeon, at one time being in charge of a hospital where there were thousands of wounded ...” This has not yet been verified with military records.
In 1866, Dr. Latham was living in a house along the railroad at Fort Sanders. The hospital at the fort was a mess, severely criticized in an 1867 quoted by Revere: “The Hospital Matron (at Fort Sanders) is in the habit of throwing slop around her quarters and keeps herself and the quarters anything but clean.” Another report concluded, “The place (the hospital) is a public nuisance.”
Dr. Latham may have had nothing to do with the hospital or the fort, though the commander allowed him 2 acres of irrigated land within the military property on which to experiment with growing vegetables and raising stock. Apparently, the land was near the house where Latham was living. Within two years he claimed the farming experiment was highly successful and dared anyone to accuse him of exaggerating. In 1868, the UPRR named a station for him on the line between Creston and Wamsutter. This could have been honorific, or is more likely because he had some type of property there.
Later in 1868, Dr. Latham was in Washington, D.C. He had somehow wrangled a position as “Agent for the People of Wyoming Territory” and was in Washington D.C. successfully lobbying Congress to divide off Wyoming Territory from Dakota Territory. It was signed into law on July 25, 1868. Charles G. Coutant in his 1899 book “The History of Wyoming from the Earliest Known Discoveries” gives Latham credit as “an effective lobbyist compared to others who tried to lobby for Wyoming to become a Territory.”
He came back to Laramie but may have spent very little time at his house. An 1872 military report cited by Revere said that Dr. Latham was “an annoying neighbor” and further reported that the doctor’s yard and surroundings had livestock that was “not confined but roam at liberty … (and) each morning a police party has to go around and collect the dung (from the parade grounds). … In addition to this there are about one dozen dogs around the house which bark furiously whenever there is anyone approaching.”
Likely, Dr. Latham was not employed by the UPRR or the fort in 1872, thus under the control of neither. He may have leased the house, which was technically owned by the railroad, though on the military reservation.
Dr. Latham was the UPRR surgeon at the hospital in Laramie for a short time around 1869, replacing Dr. Finfrock. But his first love had become agriculture. In early 1870, he wrote a series of articles for the Omaha Daily Herald touting the profitability of vegetable farms and livestock operations in Wyoming. The UPRR reprinted the articles and distributed them widely.
Latham described the Laramie Plains as a “year-round paradise for livestock. The grasses are self-curing, and sheep and cattle live and thrive year-round without food or shelter other than that afforded by nature.” He started boarding horses on his land near Fort Sanders, though reports to the military authorities noted his animals were wreaking havoc on the military reservation. He may have overlooked how much land was needed for livestock to sustain themselves with no added feed.
“Latham has done more to attract attention to Wyoming than any other man” proclaimed the Cheyenne Tribune in November 1870. “He certainly spent more time in promotional work than he did in medicine,” commented author T.A. Larson of Laramie in his 1965 book “History of Wyoming.”
In 1873, Latham was appointed surveyor general of Wyoming Territory by President Grant despite a complete lack of qualifications. One opponent called him “a perfect child in regard to all its (the office of surveyor general) intricate duties.” After only nine months of service, Grant bowed to pressure and replaced Latham.
Latham was sued by a creditor in 1873. Proceedings of District Court of Albany County published in the Laramie Daily Sentinel on Sept. 22, 1873, said that his property was to be sold to settle a nearly $500 promissory note. But on Sept. 12, 1873, the Laramie Daily Independent reported that Dr. Latham was listed as a passenger from San Francisco to Yokohama. Apparently, he did not contest the lawsuit and forfeited his property.
He reverted to medicine and took a somewhat hazy position in Japan where he remained for about nine years. He visited relatives in Randolph, Vermont, in 1899, and the local paper quoted him on Sept. 7, claiming he was “consul to China and afterward a U.S. commissioner to Japan.” These titles might misrepresent what he was actually doing in Japan or China. He claimed that he wrote articles for the U.S. government on what he found in China and Japan.
It is likely that he was practicing medicine in Japan all nine years that he was away. Latham’s interest in agriculture continued. He was quoted in the Vermont paper as saying that he designed and had Japanese craftsmen build an American-style plow that wowed the Japanese, though that cannot be verified.
“He is well remembered still by many of our citizens as a rather eccentric genius,” said the Laramie Weekly Boomerang on March 11, 1886, when his return from Japan was expected. After Japan, he visited relatives in Vermont several times, then settled in California. He devoted himself to horses, becoming an employee of a stable owner. The stable owner, Hiram Salisbury, sent him around the country to show racehorses. If the local papers mistook him as the owner of the horses, he didn’t object.
“He was a genial gentleman, literal to a fault, a brilliant conversationalist, and a man far above the average in ability and experience,” said the Marysville California Evening Democrat newspaper in reporting his sudden death in California in 1902 of heart disease at age 70.
Dr. John Henry Finfrock
An Ohio native, J.H. Finfrock, then a captain in an Ohio regiment, married Anna Catherine McCollough in 1862. Soon after, he had to resign from the military because of poor health. An Ohio relative, W.H. Burkolder of Mansfield, Ohio, is quoted in the Laramie Boomerang of Nov. 16, 1893, as saying that prior to his marriage, Finfrock had studied medicine with two uncles in Ohio.
He did further studies in medicine in Cincinnati in 1863, according to records in the Finfrock collection at the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center. He passed the medical exam boards in 1863 and reentered the Ohio Volunteer Cavalry as an assistant surgeon.
Dr. Finfrock’s military posting was as the surgeon at Fort Halleck on the Overland Trail from 1863-66, when the fort closed. When honored with a farewell dinner in Laramie on Sept. 1, 1893, he said that he came to what became Wyoming Territory on Oct. 17, 1863, and from then until May 10, 1868, had been at various posts, including Forts Halleck, Russell and Sanders.”
After his military service, he because a physician to the UPRR in 1868. Notes of his service at Dale City are in the Frontier Index on April 21,1868, when it was being published at Fort Sanders. Dr. J.W. Calder also advertised a partnership with Dr. Finfrock.
Calder moved on to practice in Rock Creek after partnering with Finfrock in Laramie. In February 1870, Otto Gramm, an Ohio acquaintance of Dr. Finfrock, came to Laramie and the two partnered in a drug store which Gramm soon bought from Finfrock. Later, Finfrock joined another man in another Laramie drug store.
He advertised as a single practitioner in 1875. In 1881, Finfrock placed ads in the Sentinel with Dr. Dysart, who was in Laramie by 1879. By 1885, Dysart had separated from partnership with Finfrock and was advertising separately. In 1886, the drug store owned by J.H. Finfrock and Louis Thobro began to be advertised.
Dr. Finfrock entered local politics as a Republican and held many posts throughout the over 30 years of his residence. He was appointed as a judge and treasurer of Wyoming Territory when it was first organized in 1868, and later served as a councilman and mayor of Laramie, Albany County commissioner, school superintendent, as well as county physician. In 1880, he was elected Republican Party chairman, and in 1886 was appointed to the first board of trustees of the University of Wyoming.
His wife died in 1887, and two of their four children also predeceased him. After 25 years in Laramie, he decided to practice medicine in Boise, Idaho. To prepare, he had taken a postgraduate course in medicine. But he had barely begun his new practice when he died in his sleep, 60 days after the move, at age 57.
“He was a man of intense characteristics, and this made him a man of opinions on all subjects. He was outspoken and positive in his convictions” said his obituary in the Boomerang on Nov. 2, 1893. But it also added that despite his many political convictions, “he left Laramie, however, without a political enemy.”