...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County. Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek
and Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow could reduce
visibility in areas of recent snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
While the traditional Christmas story has three Wise Men, the Laramie Elks Lodge 582 had a trio of wise guys serving up traditional holiday meals to people for the 37th Christmas Day dinner at the lodge. They are, from left, Paul Stucky, Jim Mogard and Mark Shively.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
Nobody left Saturday’s Christmas dinner at the Laramie Elks Lodge 582 hungry.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
Kenny Curry, left, and son Martin Curry enjoy the Christmas dinner at the Laramie Elks lodge with other family members Patti, Montana and Erica Curry (not pictured).
After missing its 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie Elks Lodge 582 was back with enthusiasm to host its 37th Christmas Day dinner at the lodge in downtown Laramie.
Although more than 6 inches of wet, heavy snow seemed to keep the crowd in check at the lodge, there was plenty of food and lots of holiday cheer.
Barry O’Riley was first in line and said he’s been a fixture at the Elks dinner for more than 20 years.
For the Curry family, it’s also a tradition with patriarch and matriarch Kenny and Patti diving 40 miles from Rock River to spend Christmas with their kids and their spouses. They reported the roads “weren’t that bad” driving into Laramie.
As for the food, they all gave the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and other sides a big thumbs up.
“If I don’t have to cook, it’s good,” quipped Patti.