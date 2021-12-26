After missing its 2020 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie Elks Lodge 582 was back with enthusiasm to host its 37th Christmas Day dinner at the lodge in downtown Laramie.

Although more than 6 inches of wet, heavy snow seemed to keep the crowd in check at the lodge, there was plenty of food and lots of holiday cheer.

Barry O’Riley was first in line and said he’s been a fixture at the Elks dinner for more than 20 years.

For the Curry family, it’s also a tradition with patriarch and matriarch Kenny and Patti diving 40 miles from Rock River to spend Christmas with their kids and their spouses. They reported the roads “weren’t that bad” driving into Laramie.

As for the food, they all gave the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and other sides a big thumbs up.

“If I don’t have to cook, it’s good,” quipped Patti.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus