Young Aylee, 7, and Nash Taylor, 4, give War Paint a few pets while tailgating before Saturday's University of Wyoming football home opener against Tulsa at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Looking on are dad, Josh Taylor, and War Paint's handler, Lane Romsa. War Paint, age 4 1/2, leads the Cobowy onto the field before each home game.
Josh Taylor and 4-year-old son Nash play a game of UW Cowboys cornhole while tailgating in the hours leading up to Saturday's University of Wyoming home football opener at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
By10:30 a.m. with three hours still to go before kickoff, this group of Wyoming Cowboys football fans — aka "Beer Team" — were already well-lubricated.
It may have been the first home game of the year, but University of Wyoming Cowboys football fans were in midseason form tailgating along 22nd Street, aka Tailgate Alley, before Saturday's opener against Tulsa at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.