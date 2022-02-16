Laramie thrill-seekers need look no further than the Jackalope Jump fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming for their Saturday plans.
University of Wyoming Police Department will provide scaffolding from which only the toughest Laramigos will take their plunges into a pool of wintry cold water at the Cowboy Field Parking Lot.
Participants must raise at least $100 to seal their fate, or $50 if they are students, first responders or members of the military.
“This is a huge fundraiser,” said Crystal Gonzales, coordinator for Team Laramie. “For one athlete to participate at a state game, it’s at least $50, not counting area games (or) transportation.”
The jump was canceled the past few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though some local Special Olympics competitions are still happening in person, the team is staying engaged through virtual events by holding local ceremonies and competing from a distance.
“We don’t charge any of our athletes to do their sports,” Gonzales said. “Team Laramie is one of the biggest teams in the state of Wyoming.”
There are more than 100 athletes in the local program, with the most popular sports being swimming, powerlifting, track and field and basketball.
The organization hopes to bring in at least $5,000 from the event, though a few years back it raised about $7,500.
As of Tuesday, nine teams had registered with more than $2,000 raised.
The water should be a bit warmer and less mucky than in the days when the event happened in a pond, and there will be warming tents for people to use to change into dry clothes afterward, Gonzales said.
They also can warm up with a bowl of chili from the Boy Scouts, who will be raising money for a trip to Florida.
Participants can register online at sowy.org or on the day of the event.
Anyone who doesn’t want to get “freezin’ for a reason” can still donate to a team online or bring money to put in the donation jar Saturday. There are other ways to help too, like by volunteering as a coach for the team.
For more information on volunteering, contact Gonzales at metrble2@gmail.com or at 719-242-6974.