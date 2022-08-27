When Paul Bernaski saw his employer’s posted bid notice about a Laramie house to be torn down, he realized it was the house he grew up in.
A University of Wyoming Building and Grounds Department employee, he knew his grandfather Richard “Don” Bohrer had built it.
Bernaski’s mother and her siblings had passed on stories about how the house came to be. It involved their dad’s membership in the Isaac Walton League (IWL).
Paul’s aunt Sonya Bohrer Moore recently explained, “The IWL rented land about 4 miles above Woods Landing for the fishing rights and there was a house and other buildings there too.
“Dad rented that log house from the IWL — there was a polio scare in Laramie then and my parents probably thought it best to take their four kids out of town. We spent several summers there in the early 1940s.”
Around 1945, the land owner wanted most of the house taken down, so her dad, a rural mail carrier at the time, obtained permission to salvage its logs and take them, one by one, to his lot at the southeast corner of Flint and 14th streets in Laramie.
He removed the two-story portion of the house; the logs became the structural material for the walls of the home at 567 N. 14th St. Don and his wife, Erma, bought that lot at a time in the 1940s when there were very few houses north of Lewis Street.
To look at the completed house, no one would know that it had been constructed of logs. Bohrer covered the interior with knotty pine and the exterior with stucco. Until Bernaski knocked a hole in an interior wall of the now-empty house to reveal the logs, they had been invisible.
The house was finished in 1946 and the family of six moved in. Over time, a large family room addition was added to the rear and an enclosed front porch to the front. Paul grew up in the house when his mother, Priscilla Bohrer Baker, moved in with her family in 1970.
Now the home stands in the way of progress.
The University of Wyoming Master Plan proposes that the block become a parking garage, said Frosty Selmer, Associate Vice President for University Operations at UW.
Recently, Bernaski and several of his relatives, including his mother and aunts Sally Bohrer Hudson and Sonya Bohrer Moore, gathered at the house for a nostalgic last look at the home where they grew up. Their brother Richard Bohrer is deceased.
This may be the end for the logs that have provided shelter for more than 100 years — unless Bernaski has yet another function for them to suggest.
