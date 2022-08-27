When Paul Bernaski saw his employer’s posted bid notice about a Laramie house to be torn down, he realized it was the house he grew up in.

A University of Wyoming Building and Grounds Department employee, he knew his grandfather Richard “Don” Bohrer had built it.

Judy Knight is collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum. A compilation of this history stories in the Boomerang was recently published and is available in the LPM Gift Shop and the Wyoming Women’s History House on 2nd Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus