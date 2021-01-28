Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed a district court clerk from Kemmerer to fill a vacancy on the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, his office announced Wednesday.
Kenneth D. Roberts, a Republican from Lincoln County, will serve the remaining two years of a term representing District No. 3. On Tuesday, it was announced that Gordon had removed Mike Schmid from the District No. 3 seat, which includes Uinta, Lincoln, Sublette and Teton counties.
Two more six-year terms on the seven-member board are set to expire on March 1 — Patrick Crank in District No. 1 and David Rael in District No. 5 — with Gordon possibly set to announce those new appointments this week when the commission meets in Cheyenne.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is a citizen board whose members are appointed by the governor. They set department policy and supervise the Game and Fish director. Roberts, as well as the other two new appointees, will need to be confirmed by the Wyoming Senate.
Gordon said in a statement that Schmid “unfortunately exhibited a pattern of actions and statements that undermined the decisions and effectiveness of the board.”
In December, Schmid attended a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, during which he spoke out to oppose trapping reform legislation under consideration. Specifically, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department was requesting authority from the Legislature to implement mandatory trapper education and put trapping setbacks in place on high-use public lands on a case-by-case basis.
The commission, with Schmid as the lone no vote, had decided in November to direct Game and Fish to present those requests to the Legislature.
The Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee declined to take any action on the two requests, effectively killing any possible trapping reform for the current legislative session.
In an earlier interview, Lisa Robertson, who leads a statewide group called Wyoming Untrapped, said it was “disturbing” to see a member of the commission working with legislators to defeat proposals the commission itself had brought forward.
According to news reports, Schmid claimed he was removed from the commission because of his “outspoken thoughts and how I carried them out.” Schmid owns Solitude Ranch and Outfitters and is the president and founder of Sos Well Services in La Barge. He was appointed to a six-year term on the commission by former Gov. Matt Mead in 2017.
Gordon said he welcomed varied opinions among commission members but said it’s also critical that the commission functions effectively.
“The decision to remove Mr. Schmid was based solely on the duties and expectations related to a commissioner’s position on the board and the overall functioning of the commission,” he said his statement.
Robertson said she suspected that Gordon’s office had been receiving plenty of feedback about Schmid’s behavior following the committee meeting, although she said her organization wasn’t behind any such campaigning.
Trapping reform advocates are indeed excited about the possibility of new membership on the commission.
“It’s a big deal,” Robertson said. “This could be monumental. In the history of wildlife management, it could be the biggest thing ever done.”
She’s hoping to see more diversity on the commission when it comes to approaches to wildlife management.
“The commission has been pretty homogenous until now,” she said. “We really are looking for a diversification, and we’ve been asking for it for years — more of a science-based, diverse commission.”
Wyoming Untrapped is one of several groups working for trapping reform in the state, sparked by incidents of dogs getting injured or killed in traps. During the past several years, multiple groups have petitioned the Game and Fish Commission to take up the issue.
The commission formed a working group that gathered input from multiple stakeholder groups and solicited public input. The working group brought to the commission several recommendations last fall. Some recommendations fall under the jurisdiction of the Wyoming Legislature, while others can be implemented by the commission itself.
Also during its November meeting, the commission voted to draft two new regulations. One would restrict trapping during hunting season where Game and Fish releases pheasants, and the other would limit the use of large power snares. Both draft regulations will go through a public comment period this spring before coming to the commission for consideration next summer.