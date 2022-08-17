A Rawlins church has been awarded more than $45,000 to help wayward, homeless and stranded people and travelers.
The $45,600 grant from the Foundation for the Episcopal Church of Wyoming will help St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Rawlins to jump-start its St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County, the church announced in a press release.
The effort will be a community faith-based collaborative to provide shelter, transportation aid, meals, clothing and other assistance to people finding themselves stranded or passing through the area and in need.
Local churches and law enforcement agencies are contacted frequently by those in need seeking help for travel, lodging, meals and other services. To date, there hasn’t been a coordinated effort in place to address these needs.
The Rev. Bobbe Fitzhugh, priest at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Rawlins, and Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward invited faith-based leaders and support agencies to an organizational meeting in February to explore options. This led to an enthusiastic community initiative to work together on a collaborative program.
“I think it is possible for churches with differing theologies to focus on the things we have in common and not what our differences are,” Fitzhugh said during that first meeting. “We can all be guided by God’s spirit in our community to work together in a spirit of care and cooperation.”
The result of the planning meetings was the incorporation of a Wyoming nonprofit — St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County — named for the patron saint of travelers.
SCHCC is a functioning network of faith-based communities, social service agencies, governmental entities, nonprofits and volunteers. Travelers who find themselves in need are helped in compassionate and meaningful ways rather than simply kicking them down the road to the next community or moving them from church to church for handouts.
SCHCC will operate in a similar fashion to the Sweetwater County program of the same name. Collaborative and consistency between the programs will enhance SCHCC’s ability to serve those in need with the vision of extending the program along the entire Interstate 80 corridor over time.
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church houses SCHCC in its church office building at 508 W. Pine. Volunteers will man the on-call phone and provide 24-hour services through arrangements with local gas stations, restaurants, food pantries and resource referral for local needs. The Rawlins Police Department will help with overnight calls and screening of travelers when needed.
People can help by contributing supplies to Comfort Kits to be distributed throughout the community, by signing up to be an on-call volunteer, by contributing financially to SCHCC at P.O. Box 608, Rawlins, WY 82301, or by simply spreading the word that SCHCC is in business.