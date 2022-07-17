There is a lot of history on exhibit in Greenhill Cemetery, but it is not just the people and the brief outlines of their lives. The monuments themselves tell stories.
A free tour begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday to highlight some of the earliest Greenhill burials — Victorian and family markers added later mark their gravesites.
Genealogists have long known that it is not always wise to trust monument inscriptions for dates and even the spelling of names. Before 1913, no one carried driver licenses or other identification, and of course the deceased were not around to ask. So next of kin or estate executors did the best they could.
By 1881, civic-minded people and those belonging to religious, fraternal and military organizations would turn out in great numbers to the Laramie cemetery to honor the deceased. Then, as now, an honor guard marks the passing of veterans at the request of family. The highest tribute that was paid for a well-known civic figure was for all downtown businesses to close at the time of the burial.
Such was the case for businessman and rancher Charles Trabing, who died suddenly in 1885 at age 40 from an infected cut as he was delivering a trainload of cows to market in Omaha. All the businesses closed and a large cortege of residents followed his casket to his burial site, which will be the starting point of this year’s tour, just inside the gate off 15th and Lewis streets.
Laramie didn’t have a “Boot Hill,” a name deriving from the likelihood that death had come when the person, usually a male, died with his boots on, signifying death came suddenly and in a violent manner. One outlaw hung by Laramie vigilantes in 1868 is reported to have begged to have his boots taken off so as not to fulfill that destiny his mother had predicted for him.
Lacking a Boot Hill, in the days when 9th Street and the Laramie River marked the edges of town, caskets were buried all over Laramie. As excavations are made for new construction, graves have been discovered. One turned up along Boswell Drive when an industrial plant (now demolished) was built adjacent to where Corona Village restaurant is now. The casket had the name of its maker, Jerimiah Boies, Laramie’s first undertaker, but not the name of the deceased woman. Others were even found along the railroad tracks within the city limits, and more were reported east of 9th Street as University of Wyoming construction projects began in 1886.
Generally, caskets were reburied at Greenhill Cemetery.
Another makeshift cemetery was on the prairie east of town that James Ingersoll had acquired by assignment of the original patent to him in 1876. His wife Mary Bell died a few days after giving birth in 1874 (the baby daughter survived). Ingersoll likely used a small portion of this prairie ranchland before the patent deed was filed and may have buried his wife there next to a daughter, who died two years before.
Soon, other members of his fraternal organization, the International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), asked if they could bury family members there as well. Ingersoll sold the land to the city in 1881. It became Greenhill Cemetery, though initially it was spelled Green Hill Cemetery.
There were some irregularities of title and demands by Ingersoll that had to be cleared up before the city of Laramie could assume control, but they were straightened out by 1882 when the city sold 1.36 acres of the Ingersoll prairie to the IOOF for burial of their members.
Soon, religious congregations bought other portions. Now nearly all of the developed part of the cemetery where empty lots are available is owned by the Catholic Church, which sells the burial plots to anyone. However, there is much undeveloped land available for cemetery expansion, so there is no danger of running out of space.
Lanes were laid out, people bought plots and soon monuments appeared. These were the only public art on display in Laramie in Victorian times. Some of the monuments are spectacular examples of the stonecutter’s art — a few will be featured on the tour. There also will be some historic “characters” to share a little about the lives of the people they portray.
Maintaining a sculpture park, which Greenhill has become, provides a challenge for the crew from the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department who see to the mowing, watering, weed control, snow removal and occasional restoration of fragile aging monuments among the over 16,000 burials on the site. There are many specialized tasks, from assisting bereaved family members to dealing with the “shadows” of dry grass where sprinklers bounce back from the monuments. Those who do these jobs so well are the unsung heroes of Greenhill Cemetery.