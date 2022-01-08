Boomerang Writer
A crowd of about 15 people gathered in front of the Albany County Courthouse for a candlelight vigil Thursday evening to mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Local organizers Nancy Sindelar and Jaquelin Ziegler planned the vigil after learning about a nationwide grassroots movement called “We the People: Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance and Action” on Facebook.
Along with marking the date of the Capitol riot, organizers of the local vigil used the event to also highlight ongoing debates over election security.
“If we want to preserve our democracy, we have to let everyone vote,” Sindelar said. “We’ve never had a democracy. It started out with only landed white males getting to vote, then women, then Black people, then Native Americans.”
Sindelar, member of the advocacy groups Veterans for Peace and Stand Up! for Peace, said politicians are keeping people from accessing their democratic rights by making policies that inhibit them from voting.
“The politicians are picking their voters instead of voters picking their politicians,” Sindelar said.
She referenced long lines at polling places, overly strict voter identification laws, gerrymandering, felony disenfranchisement and more.
Imprisoned people can’t vote in most states but are still counted in the U.S. Census, giving the state where they’re imprisoned more representation, Sindelar said. She also highlighted states where it’s illegal to give food and water to people waiting in line at polling places.
Sindelar also used the vigil to advocate support for a pair of federal bills she said would help increase voting access.
“We have people in the Legislature … that still believe that ‘He Who Shall Not be Named’ won the election, but that’s not the case,” said Charles Pelkey, former Wyoming House District 45 representative. “We have people in this state trying to impose voting restrictions on our citizens.”
Along with Pelkey, Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar and state House District 14 Rep. Trey Sherwood spoke about the insurrection and its impacts on democracy.
Gosar brought attention to a 2020 petition that alleged fraud in local elections, noting that Albany County residents also signed, claiming former President Trump won the 2020 election.
“If you do support the ‘Big Lie,’ I will donate resources and time to your opponent,” Gosar said. “I’ll also find as many people as I can to get registered to vote.
“I aim to mobilize my community and address the ‘Big Lie’ whenever it’s found. Not kindly, but to face it head-on.”
Ziegler, a retired Unitarian Universalist minister, said she helped organize the vigil because voting rights carry a religious importance for herself and other members of her faith.
“We promote seven ethics that we all agree are important to living a religious and spiritual life,” Ziegler said. “One of those is that we engage in the democratic process.”
Ziegler opened the vigil with quotes from the Gettysburg Address, the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution and Franklin Roosevelt. She encouraged attendees to hold up their flashlights and to take a moment of silent reflection during a prayer for democracy.
“Be honest, listen deeply, have concern for others, be consistent in your words and actions and deeds,” Sherwood said. “You can disagree without being disagreeable … show respect, empower and lift up others, and practice gratitude.”
The group closed out the event by singing “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie. Laughter erupted as the wind picked up and some voices dropped off during the more obscure final verses.
“We have to get out the vote,” Pelkey said. “We have to make sure that our friends vote. I think we should all make a commitment to make certain that at least three of our friends vote with us on voting day.”