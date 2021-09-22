...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEST OF THE LARAMIE
RANGE ON WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 306, AND 308...
* WIND...West to southwest 20-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
possible.
* HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* HAINES...5.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Group to discuss dark money, campaign finance reform
Wyoming Promise, a statewide organization working for campaign finance reform, is hosting the president of its national group for a discussion this weekend.
Jeff Clements, president and CEO of American Promise, is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Public Library, 301 S. Eighth St.
Clements will talk about the group’s recent efforts around the country advocating for more disclosures of donors to political campaigns.
Closer to home, the nonpartisan Wyoming Promise has been working to build support for a 28th Amendment that would include campaign-finance rules.
“There is strong, bipartisan support throughout Wyoming for ending the scourge of dark money in our politics,” said Ken Chestek, president of Wyoming Promise. “This is consistent with all national polling, which shows 80%-90% of all people around the country believe that politicians listen more to corporations, wealthy donors and other special interest groups who fund their campaigns, than to voters.”
Chestek said city councils in Cheyenne, Lander and Laramie, along with the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, have adopted resolutions calling on Congress to propose a constitutional amendment. A statewide petition drive asking for a voters to be able to vote on the question gathered 20,000 signatures.
Chestek said he’ll also have an update on legislative efforts.