The spooking season is here, with Halloween events across the community starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through the weekend. This year’s slate features events for kids and adult, so get ready for a sugar coma.
One of Laramie’s largest events, Scaramie, is back on the calendar after a one-year hiatus, albeit in an informal fashion.
Laramie Main Street decided not to host Scaramie this year, citing workforce shortages and feedback from the community. When The Bent and Rusty owner Billie Eckhardt heard the news, she decided the event should continue anyway.
“It’s the one time that we get to give back to our community in such a big way in one day,” she said.
Eckhardt said she loves interacting with costumed children and their parents, and the event is a highlight of her year.
“There’s so much fun and spirit, we just couldn’t do without it,” she said.
As per Scaramie tradition, families are invited to trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Eckhardt said she passed out 100 flyers to other downtown businesses and received plenty of positive feedback about participating, although she didn’t have an exact count of who’s involved.
Here’s a list of other events going on this weekend:
Ghost Chase 2021, going on now through Sunday around Laramie. Download the GooseChase app and complete 50 missions on your own or with a team, submitting pictures as you go. Points are awarded for completed missions, and prizes will be awarded to top finishers.
Free Halloween Portrait Session, going on now through 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ludwig Photography, 244 E. Ivinson St. Call 307-760-7330 to schedule a free Halloween-themed portrait session at the Ludwig studio.
Safe Treat, 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Fraternity Mall. Families can trick-or-treat and enjoy face-painting, cookie-decorating, storytelling, mazes and games. Parking is available in the Wyoming Union lot and in lots north and east of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Ghost Tours of Laramie City, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Tour the prison after dark to hear spooky historic tales. Call 307-760-8835 for tickets.
Rocky Horror Movie Night, 9 p.m. Thursday at Bond’s Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St. Watch the Halloween classic for free or buy a $4 ticket that includes a prop bag.
Safe Trick-or-Treat, 3-5 p.m. at the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Children can visit the courthouse and the nearby planning office for candy.
Ghostly Goodie Bags, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Premier Bone and Joint Centers, 1909 Vista Dr. Families can pick up goodie bags for the children in their vehicles during this drive-through event.
Halloween Party, 6-9 p.m. Friday at the UW Art Museum, 2111 Willett Dr. Enter the costume contest, walk through the galleries, listen to the DJ and enjoy food.
Union After Dark, 8 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Union. Watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” enter the costume contest, try the escape room and enjoy crafts and food.
BooFest on the Big Screen, 10 a.m., 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Take in a free screening of “The Addams Family” during the day, or come back in the evening to watch “Sharknado,” with free popcorn.
Haunted Basement, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 121 E. Grand Ave. Landmark Square Property Management continues its haunted basement tradition, with staggered entry for smaller groups. Recommended for the truly brave. Enter through the alley between Poppy’s and Cask 307.
Halloween Storywalk and Trick-or-Treat, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Library staff will hand out goodies and a story will be set up along the sidewalk.
Trick or Trot 5K and Monster Mile, 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Run or walk an all-ages, pet-friendly 5K or mile to the First Street Plaza, with proceeds to benefit Laramie Main Street Alliance. The first 150 entrants will receive a swag bag. Visit laramiemainstreet.org to register.
Harvest Carnival, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Church, 2535 Harvest Dr. Enjoy games, candy and food, or check out the pumpkin launchers.
Trunk-or-Treat Laramie, noon-3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Plaza, 2317 Grand Ave. Tailgating meets trick-or-treating for youth 14 and younger who can visit decorated cars and businesses for candy.
Trinity Baptist Church Fall Festival, 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Baptist Church, 1270 N. Ninth St.
Fall-O-Ween Obstacle Course, 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15 St. Challenge yourself on the obstacle course and enjoy full-sized candy bars, food, face-painting and a photo booth.