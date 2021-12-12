...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Handful of Albany County programs receive nutrition help
The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes.
The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in the participating centers.
Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and eligibility based on household income qualify for meal claim reimbursements to a center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.
For more information, contact Judy DiRienzo, Wyoming Department of Education Nutrition Section, at 307-777-6262 or judith.dirienzo@wyo.gov.