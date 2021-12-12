The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes.

The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in the participating centers.

Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and eligibility based on household income qualify for meal claim reimbursements to a center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.

For more information, contact Judy DiRienzo, Wyoming Department of Education Nutrition Section, at 307-777-6262 or judith.dirienzo@wyo.gov.

In Albany County, participating programs are:

  • U.W. Early Care and Education Center
  • Developmental Preschool and Day Care
  • Laramie Education Afterschool Facility
  • Laramie Child Development/Laramie Head Start
  • Kiddie Cottage Daycare
  • Basic Beginnings South/Aaron’s Place Inc.

