During her five years at the University of Wyoming, Hannah Rhymes of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has learned what it means to serve others.
Rhymes graduates Saturday with a Bachelor of Science in physiology and minors in honors and neuroscience. She carried a 3.45 grade-point average and plans to apply to medical school.
At UW, she has immersed herself in academic classes while also serving in volunteer roles on campus and in the community.
Those qualities have made Rhymes one of three recipients of the Tobin Memorial and Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri Outstanding Undergraduate Award as an outstanding graduating student. The award recognizes students for exhibiting qualities of leadership, academic integrity and citizenship.
Also receiving the award are Wendy Luna Garcia of Wheatland and Connor Rindler of Laramie.
Rhymes completed an internship in the New Mexico IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence Summer Experience. She’s completed an internship within the Todd Lab, where she performed immunohistochemistry on brain tissue samples. She also has scored more than 100 behavioral videos to support the lab’s neuroscience research focus.
William Todd, an assistant professor in the UW Department of Zoology and Physiology, leads the lab.
Rhymes has completed three upper-level physiology classes taught by Todd.
“In each, Hannah has stood out for her understanding and engagement with the course material,” Todd said. “Because of this, I was thrilled when she asked to join my lab as an undergraduate research intern.
“Simply put, my lab would not be where we are today without Ms. Rhymes.”
Beyond her prowess in the lab and classroom, Rhymes has shown leadership in extracurricular activities at UW, including serving in the Associated Students of UW student government as a senator and chief of staff for ASUW’s executive branch. She was an advisory board officer for the Service, Leadership and Community Engagement office, where she has held multiple leadership roles.
Rhymes also was a founding member of the Nontraditional Student Council and participated in UW’s First-Year Institute.
These experiences opened her up to the possibilities of student leadership. She also volunteered in the community.
“In truth, I am waiting for the time when Hannah runs for political office, and I will be her top campaign volunteer,” said Ryan O’Neil, UW’s dean of students and associate vice president for student affairs.
In reflecting on the collection of experiences and lessons she’s learned over the past five years, Rhymes said it’s evident that none experiences can be compartmentalized or separated from another.
“Like a tapestry, all of these experiences are woven into each other, connected and ignited by my sincere belief that the best leaders are those who serve, encourage and lift as they climb,” she said.
As she nears the end of her UW undergraduate career, Rhymes finds herself overwhelmed with gratitude.
“My experiences aren’t confined to the vacuum of college life, ceasing to bear meaning after I graduate,” Rhymes said. “Rather, these experiences are catalyzed by the values and beliefs that UW has instilled, developed and refined in me over the past five years.
“When I leave this campus, I will take with me a robust passion for empowering my peers and my community.”