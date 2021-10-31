When I first arrived in Laramie in 1965, there was a haunted house. At least it looked like it ought to be haunted.
The Ivinson Mansion.
Located diagonally from the Albany County Courthouse, it was clearly a home for none but a ghost, abandoned and falling into ruin. Volunteers gave flashlight tours of the interior, dark due to window coverings and lack of electricity. I went on one around 1968 hosted by a caretaker who lived in the upstairs apartment of the carriage house.
Much later, with the housing crisis of 2008 and earlier, another problem became apparent — “zombie” homes, where the owner had defaulted on mortgage payments and received a letter of foreclosure. With that, owners erroneously believed they had to move out right away. But foreclosure often didn’t happen though the house was abandoned because the lender was waiting for more favorable market conditions.
This led to a spate of new deteriorating houses. Often, the Federal Housing and Urban Development Agency (HUD) was the mortgage holder, in Laramie as elsewhere. I began to realize that though most Laramie homes were well cared-for, there were a few that looked as derelict as the Ivinson Mansion once did.
I started watching what happened with them and the other abandoned houses in Laramie I had noted earlier.
TEMPORARILY DERELICT
One of the first that I had noticed was on the west side near the railroad tracks. Windows were broken, door boarded up and there appeared to be a noose hanging just inside a second story window. On closer inspection (this was in 1965), the “noose” turned out to be a ski pole with a leather hand-hold. The pole was dangling from the rafters and later removed.
The year “1886” was embossed in the stonework over the front pediment. With its tall, steeply pitched roof, large stone quoins at the corners and other Gothic revival details, the house certainly looked once stylish, but now abandoned.
I think it was a case of a house like the Ivinson Mansion, looking like it ought to have been haunted, though those who said that didn’t really experience anything ghostly. I’m happy to say a new owner is bringing the place back to life and showing the respect that a historic building such as this one deserves.
Another structure looking derelict was the stone house with no roof on Highway 130. Turns out that house was never finished — the builder moved away and “Stone House Stables” were built adjacent to the ruin. Another building with no roof turned out to be the guard house on the site of Fort Sanders, abandoned in 1882.
TAX LIENS
I was interested in derelict houses because my first job out of college in 1961 had been in New York City, where abandoned buildings added to slums with truly appalling living conditions. The city had a housing code that could be enforced, but when the landlords simply walked away from their properties, there was no one to fine or from whom to require upgrades.
Most buildings like this had been paid for many years earlier; there was no bank demanding mortgage payment.
Unpaid property taxes could be assessed. If they weren’t paid, a lien sale could happen. But the person who bought the lien by paying the back taxes had several years, by law, to continue paying the taxes before a petition to own the property could be initiated. That’s the way it is in Laramie as well, according to the Albany County Treasurer’s Office, and the way it was in NYC more than 50 years ago.
Meanwhile, three or four years of total neglect can take a toll on the condition of a building. As a free legal advice website, Nolo.com says, “Abandoned homes quickly fall into disrepair. … Vacant homes also attract vandals, squatters and criminals. These things all reduce the property’s value, which hurts the borrower, the bank and the neighborhood.”
ZOMBIES AND FAST FORECLOSURES
New York state took a big step in solving the problem in 1973 with legislation called “Special Proceeding to Convey Title to Abandoned Dwelling to a City, Town or Village.” This helped by authorizing the municipality to take over ownership, then rehabilitate and resell abandoned property. Commonly called fast-track foreclosure legislation, it speeded up the process in the cases where the owner of rental properties simply disappeared and inspections determined the house or apartment building was not occupied.
About a dozen states have fast-track foreclosure laws, though Wyoming does not. Among those that do are Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Oklahoma.
Later, NYC enacted a protocol in 2016 to deal with abandoned property when there was still a mortgage on it. This required mortgage holders to fix up the property to meet housing codes, with major fines if they refused. Two years later, the “Zombie Homes Initiative” of NYC forced noncompliant banks and other mortgage holders to maintain homes on the brink of foreclosure.
Often homeowners receiving a bank’s foreclosure letter know they are under water because the resale value of the house has gone below the amount of money owed on the mortgage. Therefore, there is no way they can come out with anything but a big debt to the mortgage holder and no place to live. They disappear and become zombies as far as the law is concerned.
CHURCHES, NOT ZOMBIES
Zombies might be responsible for some derelict Laramie houses, but churches have been responsible for at least two. Wyoming law allows buildings used for religious worship, including parsonages and church schools, to be exempt from property taxes.
That’s why the Ivinson Mansion was derelict when I saw it first in 1965. It had been given to the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming for a boarding school for girls. But the school closed in 1958, and it was boarded up in 1962. It stayed that way for 10 years.
Another property with the same situation in Laramie is the currently boarded up parsonage and church of the original Scandinavian Lutheran Church, 201 S. Pine St. It is owned by a Nebraska congregation, Apostolic Pentecostal Churches Inc. The former parishioners in Laramie conveyed the deed to that church when the local congregation disbanded.
Thus, the Scandinavian church and its adjacent parsonage have been allowed to become derelict. The Laramie City Planning Office confirms that city ordinances can be enforced — certain junk is not allowed, lawns must be mowed and sidewalk snow must be removed.
However, Laramie does not have a housing code that would require, among other things, functioning plumbing and heating in a residential building. When building or remodeling permits are granted, building codes must be followed. But where no permit is requested, a residential building can remain “as is.” There is nothing the city can do to force owners like the church in Omaha to fix up the parsonage or the church building.
GHOSTS?
I’m intrigued that the owners or renters of non-dilapidated houses in Laramie that are reported to be inhabited by ghosts don’t say exactly what the ghosts look like. They just “felt” a presence, were suddenly cold or had the sensation of being touched or pushed.
Gladys Beery wrote a long article in the Oct. 31, 1986, issue of the Boomerang in which she reported her interview with Carol and Cindy Barnes, who told her about the ghost named “Luther” inhabiting the Barnes’ home at 808 Park St.
This magnificent home built in 1887 was subject to strange happenings. Though they never saw the ghost, they felt a male presence. They weren’t making up the story; the previous residents in the 1970s had also been told of the ghostly presence. Even the current owner has had at least one puzzling incident in the house.
What the Barnes’ experienced was not ghostly wailing or banging, but unusual missing items or appliance behavior. “Luther” would turn on the dishwasher or clothes washer for no good reason, among other misdeeds. A friend reasoned that the Barnes must have been mistaken on gender, for only a female ghost would bother with those appliances.
The current owners have done wonders to make the outside of the house a showplace for Laramie. Perhaps Luther is now more content.
Recently, Wyoming Public Radio reporter Caroline Ballard rebroadcast a story from 2017, an interview with an employee of the Herb House at 214 S. 2nd in Laramie. She claimed that there was a male ghost inhabiting the upstairs of that building, and two or more female ghosts in the basement who like to fondle earrings of the staff reluctantly needing to go down there.
Her speculation was that the females are the spirits of the former occupants of the building directly west at 213 S. 1st St., which is now Sweet Melissa Café. That building was once a bar on the first floor, brothel on the second and was connected to the Herb House building by a tunnel that has now been blocked off, the employee said.
DIANA’S GHOST?
There once was a rumor that the 1874 house at 802 Steel St. was haunted by a female ghost. Jackson and Diana Brown built it. He was a Teamster for the military and rancher. Though he was about 15 years older, he courted and wed Irish immigrant Diana in Missouri and brought her West.
It was known as the “Grandma Brown” house. Jackson died in 1878, leaving Diana to raise their three children and manage the ranch herself, which she did until her death in 1915 at around age 72.
A much later owner, attorney Maribeth Galvan, tried to dispel the ghost rumor by saying that the ghost was none other than herself.
“I liked to have morning tea on the front porch, often when I was still I my long white nightgown,” said Galvan.
However, two men who grew up in the house in the 1940s and ’50s have told me that it was common knowledge then that the Grandma Brown house was haunted, though neither reported ever seeing the ghost himself.
IVINSON MANSION
I’ve been searching for a photo of the Ivinson Mansion as I remember it when it was derelict, but none has turned up yet. Thanks to the efforts of Alice Hardie Stevens, who spearheaded a fund drive to buy it from the Episcopalians, the Laramie Plains Museum Association moved in during the winter of 1972-73. A grant supplied a new roof, other major restoration started in 1992.
Sometime later, a docent told me that she had taken a “medium” on a tour of the mansion. This woman claimed the ability to talk to spirits she conjured up or met in her travels. After the tour the visiting medium said that she encountered none but “happy spirits.”
Jane Ivinson died in the house at age 75, but the only consequence for Laramie was that Edward, her wealthy widower, built the original Ivinson Memorial Hospital in 1915. In 1928, his entire estate was willed to build the Ivinson Home for Ladies on Grand Avenue. Along with the girls’ school in the mansion, all were memorials to his late wife.
NO EXPLANATION?
I’ve had two recent reports of dogs exhibiting very strange behavior in houses that could only be attributed to something that the dog could sense that humans could not. Is that possibly the origin of a few other ghost stories that are talked about over the years in Laramie?
Sometimes stories of a haunted house are concocted and perpetuated by the homeowners, with multiple reasons for the fiction. One case reported in Laramie was because a neighbor coveted the house and started the rumor to scare off buyers. The neighbor hoped the price would come down. But maybe such notoriety attracts buyers. Or maybe it just makes a great story to tell on Halloween.