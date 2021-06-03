Albany County Public Health is teaming up with the city of Laramie and Ivinson Memorial Hospital to offer vaccines to the community on Saturday, June 5, accompanied by a free bratwurst and beverage.
The event is called Shots, Brats and Brews and scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at the First Street Plaza located at the intersection of First Street and Grand Avenue. Anyone 18 or older can receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine on site. Beverage choices include coffee and beer, courtesy of Coal Creek Coffee Company and Coal Creek Tap.
Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County health officer, told the Albany County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning that the event was one of several being brainstormed by health officials hoping to nudge Albany County’s vaccine rate higher.
“We’re also thinking of other incentive-type programs trying to get more people vaccinated,” she said.
Currently, 38% of Albany County residents are fully vaccinated, a group that includes 45% of adults and 68% of residents 65 and older.
The county has seen 3,986 lab-confirmed cases since last year, 530 probable cases and 15 deaths related to COVID-19, which were based on the available statistics Tuesday morning. There were 36 active cases in the county, 201 cases per 100,000 people and a 4.8% positive rate, indicating moderate to high transmission.
Allais said multiple variants are circulating in the county, including some associated with higher transmission rates and possible increased severity.
“We’ve had more hospitalizations recently than we’ve had throughout this whole pandemic,” she said.
Allais suggested the county follow CDC recommendations for its facilities, such as allowing people who are fully vaccinated to be indoors without masks or distancing measures.
Commissioner Pete Gosar expressed concern that the county hasn’t established a vaccination target.
“It seems like we don’t have much of a goal to work on,” he said.
Allais said she and other health officials are working to deliver vaccines into smaller communities and to larger employers around town in order to increase vaccination rates.
“We’re working on some angles,” she said. “I agree with you that setting a goal is a really good idea.”