The transition from spring to summer in central Laramie has come with its own background soundtrack.
Whether doing yard work, walking the dog or just out for an evening stroll, for many it’s been to the intermittent strains of Niccolo Paganini, Henry Mancini and even some Bruno Mars.
The repetitive refrains have been from the intense rehearsals of the Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps, a powerhouse marching ensemble of 160 that has adopted War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus for its preseason boot camp.
“We’re lucky to have a stadium like this, and to have it for three weeks has just been awesome,” said Corey Castillo, the Blue Devils’ head drum major.
The Concord, California-based group is a competitive marching band, drumline and flag corps that since 1975 has placed no lower than fifth in the nation in Drum Corps International competition. It’s placed either first or second the last 13 seasons (pre-pandemic) and is the defending national champion.
The Blue Devils have been holding their pre-competition season rehearsals on the UW campus since late May. As a thank-you to the Laramie community, everyone is invited for a free performance of the competition show titled “Tempus Blue” at 9 p.m. tonight at the stadium.
Especially for people not familiar with marching bands or drum corps, the show will be 10 to 12 minutes of precision entertainment, said Emileigh Elwood, another drum major.
A month ago, Elwood was graduating from high school. Now she’s helping direct the DCI championship corps. The 18-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, said the difference between a high school band and the competitive DCI circuit is eye-opening.
“The biggest difference is you’re fully in it, you’re living it,” she said. “It’s not the same as getting out of chemistry class and 20 minutes later rehearsal starts. It’s all day, every day, fully living it.”
She compared the focus, attention to detail and physical demands to an NFL training camp.
“March band boot camp is kind of like the NFL of marching band,” Elwood said. “We’re professionals. You have about half of the people here studying music in college. Many, many of our members go on to be professional performers.”
While the cutoff age is 21, most members of the top Blue Devils corps are between 18 and 21, said Castillo.
When not leading the Blue Devils, Castillo is a bassoonist studying music at UCLA. Elwood is a flutist.
Building on the training camp analogy, Castillo and Elwood said the team expects some noticeable benefits from having so many intense rehearsals at an elevation of 7,220 feet above sea level.
“Anyone who’s running around for the show this year, once we get back down to sea level, we’re going to feel like superheroes,” he said.
Elwood said she also has noticed an improvement in the musicians’ lung capacity.
“We’re going to be very loud when we get closer to sea level,” she said, adding that after tonight, the Blue Devils will take a bus back to California to begin the competition season.
There, the elevation is 52 feet.
“It’s been crazy to feel our bodies adjust to the altitude,” she said.
Although the Blue Devils are in Laramie to work, they have been impressed with the community.
“I love Laramie. I think it’s really beautiful,” Elwood said. “A few free days ago, I got to do a little bit of a coffee crawl and try out different shops and explore the city and see the trains.”
After rolling out of Laramie, the group’s first competition is at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. And if you can’t make tonight’s free performance, or want to see the Blue Devils again, they’ll be back in the region for Drums Along the Rockies on July 16 at Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University Campus.