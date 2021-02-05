Albany County School District’s three high schools are making plans for this spring’s graduation ceremonies with an eye on the possibility that public health restrictions will loosen in the next three months.
At Laramie High School, Principal Jeff Lewis said several plans are being discussed, with the final plan to depend on the state’s rules governing the size of public gatherings.
LHS graduation is tentatively scheduled for May 28, tentatively to take place at the University of Wyoming Arena-Auditorium.
“At this time, we’re trying to work with the hopes of business as usual,” Lewis said.
Through Feb. 14, indoor gatherings are limited to 25% of venue capacity up to a maximum of 250 people, with outdoor gatherings restricted to 500 people or 50% of venue capacity.
Lewis said Deti Stadium is being considered as a backup outdoor location, with several dates set aside depending on weather.
“We have multiple contingency plans in place,” he said.
School board member Jason Tangeman, who is part of a committee planning Project Graduation, said the after-graduation social event could take place at either the UW Indoor Practice Facility or the Laramie Ice and Event Center, depending on capacity restrictions.
“Project Graduation would love to see graduation go off on Friday night,” he said.
At Whiting High School, Principal Scott Shoop said the school’s tradition of locating its graduation ceremony at the Laramie Plains Civic Center is still a possibility. Possible outdoor locations include a playing field on the north side of the UW campus or the War Memorial Stadium parking lot, should they decide on a drive-in graduation similar to last year’s event.
“The feedback from parents and students was very, very positive,” he said of the 2020 graduation.
Shoop said he’s planning on 16 students graduating, with the ceremony set for 1 p.m. May 26.
Rock River School Principal Stacie Anfinson said her school’s May 27 graduation will be located in the school gymnasium. The school’s six graduates and their families should be able to gather in the gym without exceeding capacity restrictions even if they don’t change between now and May.
“Under our current health orders, we can pull it off even right now,” she said.