Graduation ceremonies at Albany County’s three high schools are set to look mostly normal this year as statewide gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have eased in recent months.
Laramie High School’s graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 28 at the University of Wyoming Arena-Auditorium. Each graduate will be allowed four guests, while a livestream option will also be available.
Principal Jeff Lewis said graduates will gather in the adjacent UniWyo Sports Complex and march into the arena from there. They’ll exit the same way.
Per UW regulations, masks are required indoors when social distancing isn’t possible through May 31.
“LHS graduation will be fairly normal,” Lewis said.
Audience members won’t have access to the floor where graduates will be seated, but they’ll be able to reunite with students once the ceremony is over and graduates have marched out.
“That celebration will have to happen outside,” Lewis said.
Rock River principal Stacie Anfinson said her school’s graduation ceremony, scheduled for 7 p.m. May 27, will also be mostly normal. Seven graduating seniors will be attending in person, and each will be allowed 15-20 guests in the school’s gymnasium.
“We will still be within heath restriction guidelines,” Anfinson said. “We’re pretty set to go.”
Former UW women's basketball coach Joe Legerski is scheduled to be the speaker.
The school traditionally hosts a reception in the school cafeteria following the ceremony, which was canceled this year.
“We’ve had enough illness at Rock River that we don’t want to do that,” she said.
Whiting High School’s graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 26 on the school’s north soccer field. Principal Scott Shoop said the location decision was made at the behest of the school’s graduating class.
“We met with the seniors, and they really felt strongly that they wanted the graduation ceremony on campus,” he said.