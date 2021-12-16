High winds buffeted Laramie and southern Wyoming on Wednesday with gusts near 50 mph at times. The wind caused several semitrailers to topple over on Interstate 80 and blew tumbleweeds and other debris around town. Here at the corner of Harney and Third streets, the tall grass bends under a wind gust.
The southern Wyoming corridor, including Laramie and Rawlins, can expect more high winds as winter blows its way through the Cowboy State.
A high wind warning was in effect all day Wednesday, and more is expected through the weekend.
The National Weather Service warns that the winds could pose a risk to lightweight vehicles as well as semitrailers and campers. Drivers should use caution as there is a chance of vehicle blow-overs, especially when traveling from the north to the south.
Sections of Interstates 25 and 80, U.S. Highways 287, 30 and 87 also were closed to high-profile and lightweight vehicles, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
U.S. Highway 191 near Rock Springs also was closed Wednesday due to winter conditions, and sections of Wyoming Highway 71 also were closed to through traffic.
Wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour are expected to continue Thursday and Friday, with more expected over the weekend and into the following week, according to the National Weather Service.