Local artists will set up their easels at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this weekend with the Laramie River and the historic prison grounds as their inspiration.
Plein Air in the Parks is an initiative of the Wyoming Arts Council in partnership with Wyoming State Parks, and this year’s edition is coming to Laramie.
As part of the event, artists are invited to the site to paint and sketch on Friday and Saturday. “En plein air” is a term to describe artwork that’s created outside, with artists attempting to capture the changing weather and light in their surroundings as they work.
“They have full access to the entire Territorial Prison grounds and buildings to create work,” said Rachel Clifton, assistant director of the Wyoming Arts Council.
The public is invited to watch the artists at work or participate in a handful of workshops scheduled for Saturday morning. Registration for artists remains open.
Artists can enter up to two pieces created this weekend in a competition for cash prizes, judged by Laura McDermit with the Laramie Public Art Coalition and Lynette Nelson with the Territorial Prison. The public can vote for a People’s Choice winner.
From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, there will be an awards ceremony, reception and sale that’s open to the public, with the site’s admission fee waived for the afternoon.
“Artists can sell the work they created throughout the weekend,” Clifton said.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison was built in 1872 and operated as a federal prison until 1890. It was a state penitentiary until 1903, and more than 1,200 men and women were housed there during its prison years.
The site was then transferred to the University of Wyoming and used as an agricultural experiment station until 1989. It became a state historic site in 2004.
In addition to the iconic main building, the 197-acre facility includes other historic buildings and a nature trail that overlooks the Laramie River.
Clifton said one goal of the event is to connect the state’s artistic community with its historic community.
“We really want to help support the state parks and historic sites around the state by getting a different audience, an artistic audience, out onto their site,” she said. “And then also help highlight the different artistic communities around the state.”
Artists are scheduled to be working on the prison grounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. At noon Friday there will be a meet and greet for participating artists and the public at the Hollyhock Commons, 420 S. Second St.
Artist Jim Jereb is leading a monotype workshop from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the Horse Barn Theater. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided.
During the same time in the Horse Barn Gallery, artist Ginnie Madsen will demonstrate how to make a relief print using carved linoleum.
From 10-11:30 a.m. in the Community Hall, the UW Art Museum will conduct a youth plein air workshop, with materials provided.
A second Plain Air in the Parks event is scheduled for Sept. 9-12 at Buffalo Bill State Park in Cody. Visit wyomingartscouncil.org for more information.