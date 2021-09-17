Two community walks on the docket for Saturday morning invite Laramie residents to support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and celebrate the Down syndrome community.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at LaBonte Park, during which participants will honor those impacted by the disease and raise money in support of treatment and research.
A ceremony will begin the event, followed by a walk on the park’s paved path.
“Alzheimer’s is still with us, and we’re doing everything we can to fight it,” said Tammy Comer, executive director of the Eppson Center for Seniors.
She said 25 teams have already raised more than $15,000 on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association, which is dedicated to supporting research, risk reduction, early detection, quality care and support.
Participants are welcome to join the LaBonte Park event or walk remotely at their own locations. COVID-19 mitigation efforts including physical distancing, masks and hand sanitizing stations will be in place.
“We’ll start people in different groups to keep people separated,” Comer said.
The association estimates that 10,000 Wyoming residents are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a progressive disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Visuit alz.org/walk for more information.
Buddy Walk
On the other side of Laramie, the Wyoming Buddy Walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Washington Park bandshell.
Now in its 21st year, the event includes carnival games, snacks, lunch and live music. A ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by a walk on the park’s paved path.
More than 400 people are expected to attend the event from across Wyoming and neighboring states, after which many will head to War Memorial Stadium to watch the University of Wyoming football team take on Ball State at 2 p.m.
Denver-based 6 Million Dollar Band will supply high-energy covers of ′80s hits, per Buddy Walk tradition.
“They’re always super popular, and that’s why we keep asking them to come back,” said Colby Chisholm, who works for the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association and is organizing the event.
Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Discounted tickets to the football game are available for $20.
Masks are recommended and hand-washing stations will be available.
The Buddy Walk is organized by the Down Syndrome Association as a way to bring people together and raise awareness of the condition.
“The Wyoming Buddy Walk is about celebrating the lives of people with Down syndrome, being a community together and looking at their contributions to our community,” said Bob Sell, CEO of Ark Regional Services.
Down syndrome is a genetic condition caused by the presence of a full or partial copy of the 21st chromosome, which alters development. People with Down syndrome may have cognitive delays and physical characteristics such as low muscle tone, small stature and an upward slant to the eyes, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.
About 6,000 babies are both with Down syndrome each year in the United States.
Proceeds from the Buddy Walk support several projects of the Wyoming association, including an annual family conference that brings in national experts to talk about health, education and other topics. Visit wydsa.org for more information.