Hospice of Laramie will host a 5K color run/walk Saturday.
The Living in Color run is meant to embody the organization’s philosophy of living life to the fullest. Participants are encouraged to wear white or dress up however they like, and colored chalk will be thrown at them throughout the run.
One of the missions for hospice is “to really live every day in your life, because you only get so many,” said Jessica Stalder, executive director for Hospice of Laramie.
Money raised from the event will go back to nonprofit organizations to help offset the cost of hospice services for those who need them.
The event will start with a pre-race meditation session, where participants will have an opportunity to reflect and remember any loved ones they are running for. After the race will be a donation-based bloody mary bar.
The event was originally scheduled to happen in May but was postponed to Saturday because of bad weather. Participants can register online ahead of time or on the day of the race. Each will receive a runner’s bag and colored chalk will be provided.
The race is recreational and will not be timed, though participants are welcome to time themselves, Stalder said. She hopes the event will be a positive way for people to get together and support a good cause.
“People have a misconception of hospice that it’s really doom and gloom,” Stalder said. “But we really focus on life and remembrance.”