In the wake of recent decisions to create rules to regulate the city’s rental industry, the Laramie City Council has set it sights on another expanding its focus on local housing issues.
During a pair of work sessions this week, the council discussed a lack of “middle housing,” or options that work for people in the middle of the income range in Laramie. Council members expressed concern about people who work in service industries not having adequate options.
In a 2017 study, the Wyoming Business Council found that Albany County has some of the least affordable housing options in Wyoming. In addition, just over half the houses in the county are older, built before 1980.
In 2020, the city developed its “Thrive Laramie” plan, which aims to gather information and strategies on increasing affordable housing, as well as community input throughout the process.
“This is a national issue,” said Philipp Gabathuler, a spokesperson for the city’s Planning Division, about mid-range housing. “It’s really affecting all areas of the country from towns to big cities.”
Some cities have almost all of their residential land zoned for single-family homes only, while places like New York City have most of its available area zoned for multi-family housing. Laramie is somewhere in the middle, with 51% zoned for single-family homes.
Changing dimensions
There are simple, low-risk steps the city can take to increase housing opportunities for developers, and there also are more lengthy and complex processes, Gabathuler said.
One idea is to change lot dimension and building setback requirements, which would create more building space for multi- and single-family residential areas.
During a Jan. 4 meeting, the City Council adopted some changes to these standards in R2, R2M and R3 areas, which are all multifamily residential districts.
The city could extend the changes to single-family districts as well. With the eased requirements, developers could build more homes. Contractors could also then build on lots half the size of current requirements, which would be cheaper.
“Hopefully, smaller lots will increase affordability in housing,” Gabathuler said. “For us in the municipality, it will cost less to maintain infrastructure too.”
Developers are not required to change their setbacks or dimensions in any of these existing or proposed plans, but would have the flexibility to do so if they want.
Modifying the single-family home
Another suggestion to increase affordability in single-family residential areas is to ease up some building code requirements.
Single-family homes already have specific building requirements regarding materials, aesthetics and landscaping. Each also must have its own garage.
While most of the requirements are in line with similar communities, one way to increase affordability would be to eliminate the garage requirement, Gabathuler said.
The city also could start allowing accessible dwelling units, which are separate living spaces built on the same property as a single-family home.
“Accessible dwelling units could be adopted into our code with very simple language, but it can be very complex depending on how far we want to go (with regulations),” Gabathuler said.
Other cities also have requirements about size, parking, access and design that the city could adopt with varying levels of difficulty to enforce.
A more drastic approach could be abolishing single-family housing zones altogether, Gabathuler said. This would be a long process involving much public comment, and the probability of success increasing affordability would be difficult to predict.
Moving forward
Although no decisions were finalized, Mayor Paul Weaver said the council would prefer to try more simple, less risky approaches before diving into more complex and possibly divisive moves.
“We don’t really know if the changes presented tonight will lead to affordable housing,” Weaver said.
That’s because there is not much data available on the impacts that building code changes have on access to affordable housing. Planners can look to other similar communities, but there are still no guarantee that what worked for one city would work for Laramie.
“As a community, this is the first time we’ve had serious discussions over the past two or three years about housing,” said Derek Teini of the Planning Division. “Now it’s time to see if we made the right changes.”
Council members and city planners agreed that it would be better to try policy changes than do nothing at all, even if there is some trial and error involved.
“There’s so many issues right now: COVID-19, supply chain issues, even natural disasters that slowed construction. … I can’t reiterate the fact (enough) that inaction is also an action,” Gabathuler said. “If we don’t do anything, that will lead to change too.”
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce emphasized that no matter what the council decides, changing the city’s housing regulations won’t be enough to solve problems facing local workers.
“Wages right now with inflation — that’s another part of the puzzle. The Rocky Mountain region is getting paid less than what people get paid in other parts of the county, but housing is crazy,” Pearce said. “If (an increase in wages) doesn’t happen, no matter how hard we try, we aren’t going to be able to move that much of the needle.”