...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
A semitrailer that crashed into a bridge support on Interstate 80 over the weekend caused enough damage to close the 316 eastbound exit to Grand Avenue.
There were no injuries in the Saturday crash, said Andrea Staley, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. But the impact to a beam on the opposite side of the bridge weakened the structure to the point that, while able hold the weight of the overpass, the offramp cannot also bear the weight of live traffic.
WYDOT engineers are working to assess the damage and there is no estimated timeline or price for fixing it, Staley said. The trucking company will be responsible for the cost of the repairs, which are typically covered by insurance.
Temporary signs are up warning drivers that the exit is closed and they must take an earlier exit to get to Laramie.