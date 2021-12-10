This image from a Wyoming Department of Transportation highway camera shows icy and snowpacked conditions on Intertate 80 looking west near Elk Mountain about 50 miles east of Rawlins on Friday morning. Much of I-80 between Cheyenne and the Utah border are closed and projected not to reopen until about 6-8 p.m.
Southern Wyoming got its first taste of winter in more than a month Thursday and Friday morning with several inches of snow that have prompted an extended closure for most of Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to the Utah border.
Drivers should expect black ice, slick conditions and poor visibility. There could also be high winds and snow drifts in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Those conditions are reported along large stretches of I-80 with most stretches of the interstate closed and not expected to re-open until about 6-8 p.m.
Parking is available along I-80 for closure traffic at the Sweetwater Events Center in Rock Springs, WYDOT reports. Also, sections of U.S. 30 are closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs, with some sections open with a warning to watch for black ice.
U.S. 287 is closed with an estimated opening time between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
State highways 12, 130 and 210 are closed to thru traffic but open to local traffic in certain sections, and Highway 34 is open but WYDOT advises against unnecessary travel.
For more information on road closures, webcams and to get the latest updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.