Area nonprofits are experiencing increased need for their services as southern Wyoming communities feel the squeeze of nationwide inflation.
Many nonprofit employees in Albany and Laramie counties said they are serving more people than they ever have, and the demand for their services continues to swell.
At the same time, the agencies also are feeling the impacts of supply chain issues on top of inflation and record gas prices, some to the point they worry about not be able to keep up with need.
Nonprofits typically provide services through a combination of federal and state grants, community donations and volunteer work. Agency directors report that federal funding from COVID-19 relief legislation has waned, but the increased community need for assistance has remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.
With rising prices across all areas of the economy, nonprofits also are experiencing a decrease in donations and volunteers, but it’s not at a point where it’s detrimental to their operation.
Food bank shortages
In Albany County, food banks are fighting to keep up with increased demand and limited supplies.
Laramie Soup Kitchen Executive Director Ted Cramer said the organization has not had an issue with providing enough food for those who come in, but they have had to adjust menu planning to account for shortages.
Cramer said there is often not enough of one item to make it through a serving time, but the Soup Kitchen does have enough food overall to offer different dishes or sides when it runs out. Additionally, the kitchen is not always able to get something it would otherwise regularly have.
“We’ve just adjusted the way we’re doing things, but so far we’re still receiving enough of other things to still make meals,” Cramer said.
For example, he said egg salad is popular with Soup Kitchen regulars, but when there was an egg shortage, staff had to plan around that and find substitutions. While it’s not a big deal that the Soup Kitchen serves potato salad instead of egg salad, it’s a unique circumstance it hasn’t had to deal with before. It taxes other resources in time to prepare multiple types of meals instead of what’s on the menu.
Lina Dunning, the community engagement coordinator for Feeding Laramie Valley, said her agency also is having trouble getting enough of one kind of food, but so far isn’t experiencing shortages like the Soup Kitchen or Laramie Interfaith, another local food pantry. Feeding Laramie Valley grows a lot of its own produce and has a partnership with Big Hollow Food Co-Op.
Even so, supply chain issues are causing Feeding Laramie Valley to struggle with securing various paper products it needs to provide hot meals to families, Dunning said. Staff and volunteers haven’t been able to buy milk in cartons for nearly two years, so they have to buy disposable cups, lids and straws to give milk to children instead.
Dunning also said demand for services has more than quadrupled over the last 18 months, making her worried about the agency’s ability to sustain services in the future. She said the Kids Out to Lunch program, which provides free meals to children younger than 18 during the summer, served more than 100 children a day during its first week, which is much higher than normal.
“If our level of funding and donations stay the same and inflation continues ... then that is a worry for us,” Dunning said.
One reason the Laramie Soup Kitchen has not received as many food donations since the pandemic began is because people are taking fewer trips to the store and opting to use the curbside pickup options that require online ordering, Cramer said.
“If you’re not going to the grocery store as often, you’re less likely to go drop off at a nonprofit either,” he said. “Before the pandemic, we had a number of people just coming by the Soup Kitchen on average every couple of hours ... to drop off food that they wanted to donate.”
When supply is limited at retailers, people also tend to buy only what they need instead of buying extra items to donate, Cramer said. The Soup Kitchen has partnerships with area retailers, but because stores are selling out of product there often is none leftover to donate.
“In a perfect world that’s actually kind of cool,” Cramer said. “It’s great that there’s not a huge amount of surplus. Now the drawback ... (is) that there’s a huge demand for food and sometimes there’s not enough food for everyone in town to buy. That means there’s also not enough food for our guests.”
Expense assistance
Along with food security assistance, many nonprofits help families pay rent or utility bills. This is where Community Action of Laramie County has seen the largest increase in need, said CEO Tim Ernst.
Ernst is confident CALC can keep going despite inflation because most of CALC’s funding comes from federal programs, but it also has to be smart about how money is allocated.
Executive director of My Front Door, Brenda Birkle, said she also is not too concerned about her agency’s ability to continue operations, and it’s always had to run on a lean budget. However, she said she is not sure if My Front Door can increase its services more if demand continues to grow.
My Front Door is an organization that provides financial literacy courses to families and works with them on becoming first-time homeowners. Birkle said it serves people in the 50% to 80% range of median income. The goal is to break the cycle of poverty through homeownership.
Family Promise of Albany County also works to keep families from becoming homeless. Josh Hopkin, the executive director, said it is serving more families that might have been just fine a year ago.
“(Inflation has) made it so people’s rent goes up by $300, and now they can’t afford the place they’re in,” Hopkin said. “They’re going to get evicted, and now they’re in a really rough spot where they might not be in that rough position a year ago.”
Community support
Ultimately, funding does not go as far as it used to, and more people in Albany and Laramie counties need assistance with basic living expenses because of inflation.
However, if one organization gets to a point where it cannot provide help to everyone who asks, another nonprofit is usually willing to help.
“One of the things that I see happening is definitely our nonprofit communities coming together to leverage their respective expertise and to coordinate resources so that we are offering the best we can to the community without duplicating services,” Birkle said. “You would be surprised at the network nonprofits have created to really maximize every penny they get.”
Ernst said in Cheyenne, CALC has received a lot of support from groups like the Rotary Club of Cheyenne, the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Noon Lions Club.
“They’ve been very generous in donations as well,” Ernst said. “But as fast as we get those donations they go right out the door for assistance.”
Some nonprofit directors said it’s difficult to ask for donations from the community because everyone is struggling, but people can try to help out in whatever way fits into their own situation.
Almost all of the nonprofits in the area accept volunteer help, and places like the Laramie Soup Kitchen accept food donations from people’s gardens.
“It’s a hard ask for folks to donate, but if people do have extra materials — food, cleaning supplies, clothes, appliances — there are places in town where people can donate,” Hopkin said. “Additionally, I would say someone can volunteer for a couple hours. Maybe it’s (at the) soup kitchen or with (Family Promise) or with Interfaith or one of these places. I think that goes really far.”
Additionally, the United Way of Laramie County, which disperses funding to more than 20 local nonprofits, will be starting their fundraising season soon. Executive Director Vernon Dobelmann said the money they are currently working with was pledged last year, so they won’t really see the current economic impact on their funding until their fundraising campaign begins in August.
“The broader community has to understand these kinds of needs and decide how they want to support and help people — their neighbors and community members,” Dunning said.
Dunning said it’s important to remember people who have jobs and have been doing well are feeling the difficulties of high prices. People in the community coming to nonprofits for help are often picking up multiple jobs but still not feeling financially secure.
“It takes a whole community to come together over times like this,” Dunning said.