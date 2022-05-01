First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative will partner with the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and University of Wyoming Extension for the second year of the Grow a Little Extra project.
This collaboration uses existing resources to create a sustainable solution to hunger through local food production.
The program encourages home gardeners to grow a little extra to share with local food pantries, community gardens to dedicate one or two sections for local food distribution agencies and churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.
Free seeds are available at the Albany County Extension office, 3520 S. 3rd St. Suite A in Laramie.
CNP educator Jess Dooley will coordinate Grow a Little Extra efforts in the area, including accepting produce donations, weighing them and distributing them to Laramie Interfaith and the Laramie Soup Kitchen.
Last year’s campaign yielded more than 10,000 pounds of fresh garden produce for distribution around the state.
Fresh produce is difﬁcult and costly for the food pantry system to procure, and this project encourages people from across the state to participate in this Wyoming solution to hunger.
Anyone in the state of Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Extension ofﬁce.