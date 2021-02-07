Are you in love? Really, truly madly in love? With your canine fur baby?
Of course you are, which is why you are going to enter your dog’s photo in this year’s Bark Madness 2021.
You’re going to do it, not only because you love your pooch, but also because it’s for a good cause: you love dogs.
So do we. That’s why the Laramie Boomerang is teaming up with the Laramie Humane Society, the Laramie Animal Shelter, Laramie Animal Welfare Society and Interfaith Good Samaritan
“It’s important to support our local nonprofits, whether they are supporting people or animals,” said Gary Loftus, regional manager. “We are a community media company and believe in providing opportunities to help local organizations.”
HOW IT WORKS
We’ll be looking for the cutest dogs, whose photos will run all March, leading up to selecting the ultimate winner; actually the top three winning entries.
“We hope everyone will get into the fun of Bark Madness while they enjoy March Madness and make it part of their spring tradition,” said Loftus.
Then, it’s onto voting for your favorites. Best of all, you don’t even have to have a pet to vote. It’s open to the public. Everyone can vote, even cat lovers.
For each dollar you receive 10 choices. Of course, you can use all 10 for your canine companion, or you can select among the others. (All proceeds will be donated to the nonprofits listed above.)
All voting will be done online. All you have to do is log onto: www.laramieboomerang.com and vote to your heart’s content.
At the end of March the top three vote-getters will be announced, with each of them receiving gift baskets. Prizes will be:
1st: $350 in products or services /Trophy
2nd: $200 in products or services /Trophy
3rd: $100 in products or services /Trophy
On top of all that, during the campaign, there will be opportunities for you to make donations at certain select drop-offs. At this time that has yet to be determined.
“It’s obvious Laramie and Albany County residents love their furry friends and we hope you all post your dogs and vote, vote, vote for your favorites,” Loftus said.
So, get on your “Bark.” Get set. Go … submit those photos!
(Portions of this article originally appeared in 2020.)