Boomerang Writer
Albany County School District #1 Trustee Jamin Johnson has resigned from the school board citing an out-of-state move. His resignation was effective Jan. 1.
Johnson was appointed to fill a vacant position on the board in March 2019 and elected to a full term in November 2020. At the time, there were 10 candidates vying for three open seats in Area A, which includes areas within the Laramie city limits except for Cottonwood Estates and the Roach Addition.
In a letter to the board, Johnson said his family has an opportunity to pursue new opportunities outside Laramie, of which he is a lifelong resident.
“Laramie and Albany County have been my home the entirety of my life and will always remain my home at heart,” he wrote.
He added that he was privileged to represent Albany County students, staff and teachers during this three years as a trustee.
“This service has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I want to thank each member of the community for the trust they placed in me,” he wrote.
Johnson worked as a child health program manager for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Board Chairperson Janice Marshall praised Johnson for his professional demeanor and valuable perspective as a graduate of Albany County schools who also had children in the district.
“Although you brought informed opinions, you were always willing to listen to facts, data and differing opinions to make the best decisions for our district,” she said. “I admire your exceptional ability to peacefully agree to disagree. You are a thoughtful leader who represented our community well. I am grateful for your service.”
According to Wyoming Statute, the school board has 30 days to appoint a replacement, who will serve until the next school board election in the fall. At that point, an election will determine who serves out the remainder of the term, which runs through November 2024.
The board is accepting applications for the open position. Prospective candidates should send a letter of interest to the board at boardofeducation@acsd1.org by 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Interviews will take place the week of Jan. 17, according to a news release.
The board is set to meet for the first time in 2022 at a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with its regular monthly meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
Johnson is the second board member to resign in the last six months, following Mark Bittner, who resigned in October citing health reasons. Bittner was replaced by Steve Gosar, who was chosen from among 16 applicants.