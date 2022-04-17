...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 Summit and adjacent foothills between
Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
A prominent area judge has announced her retirement from the bench and will accept a tenure-track professorship at the University of Wyoming College of Law beginning this fall.
Tori Kricken has spent more than five years as a District Court judge for Wyoming’s 2nd Judicial District. Prior to her appointment by former Gov. Matt Mead, she served as a staff attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, was a District Court commissioner and presided over local DUI/Drug Court and Circuit Court.
“The good news is that I do not really say ‘goodbye,’” Kricken says in a letter announcing her retirement. “I will remain in Laramie and hope to continue to be of service as a Circuit Court magistrate and District Court commissioner, so I promise to haunt the halls off the courthouse in many capacities.”
Kricken, who earned her Juris Doctor from UW in 2000, said the opportunity at the university was too tempting to pass up.
“It was perhaps the only offer that could lure me away from the judiciary,” she wrote about the move. “After much soul searching, I have accepted that offer and look forward to this new adventure to warp — I mean ‘enlighten’ — many future generations of lawyers in Wyoming and beyond.”
The state Judicial Nominating Commission is accepting expressions of interest to fill the vacancy that will be created by Judge Kricken’s retirement, which is effective Aug. 15.
The Judicial Nominating Commission will accept applications from qualified persons (a qualified elector in the state and authorized to practice law here), which are available the Wyoming Supreme Court website at courts.state.wy.us/administration/careers. The completed forms must be received no later than 5 p.m. May 13.
The commission asks people to not submit letters of recommendation, as only review documents specifically required by the expression of interest will be considered.
Gov. Mark Gordon will appoint a new 2nd Judicial Court judge from a list of three names submitted to him by the Nomination Commission.
The salary for the position is $160,000 a year with state benefits, retirement and a generous judicial pension, as per Wyoming statute.
Editor’s note:A Wyoming Supreme Court announcement about the upcoming vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District, reported in Saturday’s Boomerang, says Judge Kricken is resigning from the bench. That is not correct. She is retiring to accept a professorship at the University of Wyoming.