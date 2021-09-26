Step into a store or restaurant across Laramie these days and you’re likely to spot a sign indicating the establishment is shorthanded, whether it’s a local business or a national chain.
“Now Hiring” signs are popping up around the Gem City faster than aspen trees turning yellow in the Snowies.
“I think everyone in Laramie is struggling right now,” said a front desk clerk at Motel 8, who added she was too busy to talk to a reporter for this story.
O’Dwyers Public House needs cooks and nighttime bartenders and has been advertising consistently for more than four months.
Dwight Rowell, one of the restaurant’s four owners, said he’d hire five employees on the spot if the right people walked in the door. In the past, the eatery has had up to a dozen more employees than it does now.
“Anybody who is in management or ownership right now is scrambling,” he said about the labor shortage.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic began, the restaurant and pub were open seven days a week, but they’ve since cut down to six.
“I don’t anticipate us opening on Mondays,” he said.
Elsewhere in town, to name just a few examples, the Laramie Soup Kitchen has been closed Thursdays all month to account for a staff shortage, and it’s now trying to hire for several positions. At Safeway, the deli and the Starbucks store occasionally close early because of staffing issues. Cask 307 and the Library Sports Grille and Brewery both announced various closures on Facebook during the past few months.
Brad Enzi, CEO and president of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, said an ongoing labor shortage that’s not unique to Laramie or even Wyoming is hitting the service and hospitality sectors the hardest — restaurants, gas stations and hotels.
During the summer, some of the absence of willing workers could be attributed to University of Wyoming students being out of town, but not now.
“When the students weren’t here, we knew there was a certain segment of students that filled jobs in those sectors,” Enzi said. “But now that the students have returned and we still have the need, we’re trying to query. There’s more conjecture at this point than data about where the workforce went.”
To compensate for staffing shortages, businesses are reporting they’ve had to reduce their hours, stay closed an extra day each week or limit the number of hotel rooms they have available.
“Some restaurants are closed more days than they’ve ever been closed before,” Enzi said.
Meanwhile, wages have gone up and employers are becoming increasingly willing to offer flexible hours or other considerations. Enzi said rising wages haven’t turned out willing workers.
“What we hear most consistently is that it’s not a wage factor driver,” he said. “Making a proportionate increase on wages isn’t making a proportionate increase in people applying and showing up.”
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported that Albany County’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.9% in July to 3.3% in August. The statewide unemployment rate fell to 4.9%, compared to a national rate of 5.2%.
The department attributed the drop in unemployment to people dropping out of the workforce rather than more people finding jobs.
Across the country, 49% of small business owners reported they had job openings to fill and couldn’t find anyone to fill them, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. News reports speculate that some workers are switching careers while others have decided to retire early. Some are perhaps dissuaded by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, while others have child care responsibilities.
Enzi said a labor shortage definitely impacts the Laramie economy.
“While we’ve got people here and interested in spending money, if you don’t have somebody standing at the cash register to take it, we’re not maximizing our capacity and capability right now,” he said.