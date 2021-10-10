Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming is celebrating its 2021 class of Gold Award Girl Scouts. The field of nine invested more than 720 hours creating lasting impact on issues important to them.
Kieran Burns of Laramie is among the Gold Award winners.
For her Gold Award project, Burns collaborated with the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Natural Diversity Database to study the declining native bee populations. She collected bee samples for identification and data analysis as well as assisted in species identification.
She also tested a new bee trap that had not previously been used in the area.
One of the samples Burns collected included a species of bee that had not been observed in the area before, a finding that will continue to be a topic of study for the University of Wyoming.
She also launched a community educational campaign to teach people the importance of pollinators and how to protect them, specifically Mason bees and other solitary pollinators. She led a hands-on workshop where participants learned about bees and built bee hotels for their backyard to serve as ideal habitats for pollinators.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue.