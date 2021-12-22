As Santa packs his sleigh and his elves prepare the reindeer prepare for a trip across the globe, people in Laramie may be wondering if we’ll have a white Christmas this year.
While the chances of snow are ify, what is certain is that it will be a windy holiday come Christmas Day on Saturday.
The National Weather Service predicts high winds across southeastern Wyoming on Tuesday, with strong winds continuing through Monday.
As of Tuesday, Wyoming Department of Transportation was warning of an extreme blow-over risk for drivers across most of the area’s major highways.
Sections of some roads are closed to lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including Interstates 25 and 80, and U.S. Highways 30, 287 and 87.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Dewey said there is a trough coming through the system. This means colder air will be pushed upwards, which could result in snow.
This will have a greater impact in the high peaks of the Snowy Range Mountains, where there is a 60% chance of snow Thursday that could continue through the weekend. The mountains could receive between 10 and 12 inches, with snow starting early Thursday and picking up speed after 5 p.m.
Dewey said the chances of snow are higher west of the Snowy Range peaks and starts to drop off significantly east of Cheyenne, where there is a 20% chance of snow. There could be flurries through the weekend, and the mountains will likely experience blowing snow as a result of the strong winds.
This far in advance, predictions about the chances of Laramie having a white Christmas are “hit or miss,” Dewey said. In fact, the fourth day of the forecast is known as a “forecast wonderland,” because in this time period it becomes much more difficult to make accurate predictions.
The last time Laramie experienced a truly white Christmas was in 2017, when it snowed 3.2 inches, he said. The last three years were mostly dry, with the exception of a few flurries in 2019.
Reindeer and residents alike will just have to wait and see if there is snow on the ground come Christmas Day.