The Laramie Police Department reports making a handful of recent felony arrests. They are:
Nov. 17 at about 8 p.m.: Police officers responded to a report of a theft in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. After an investigation, arrested Jennifer Hamilton, 37, on suspicion of felony theft and another misdemeanor charge for thefts totaling more than $1,000 that happened over multiple days n November. She also was charged with unlawful use of a credit card, a felony.
Nov. 18 at about 6:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to an EMS call in the 700 block of North 4th Avenue on a report of possible injuries resulting from a domestic dispute. Their investigation revealed a conflict happened in the 1700 block of Reynolds and Kirk E. Buckman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of strangulation of a household member and another misdemeanor offense. If convicted, the strangulation charge carries a sentence of imprisonment of up to 10 years.
Nov. 19 at about 9 a.m.: Laramie police arrested 22-year-old John M. Scheldon in the 1600 block of Snowy Ridge Road on suspicion of felony aggravated burglary and additional misdemeanor charges. The arrest was the result of an investigation of a report of an aggravated burglary in the 4400 block of grays Gable Road on Nov. 18. If convicted, Scheldon could face a sentence of five to 25 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.