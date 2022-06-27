After nearly a month of events, Laramie PrideFest came to a crescendo this past weekend with Pride in the Park.
Local residents, churches, health care organizations and nonprofits attended and participated to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and provide information on their services.
Aside from a small group of protesters gathered on the far side of Washington Park holding signs that read “Pray for America,” the event remained mostly uninterrupted.
Saturday’s events included a march from the 1st Street Plaza in downtown Laramie to Washington Park, where organizers began the daylong events by addressing the crowd. Several members of Laramie PrideFest expressed their gratitude to the community and local partners like the University of Wyoming Art Museum, which hosted a banner carried in the march.
Just before she read Laramie City Council's proclamation for Pride Month, Wyoming Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said that, "It is so important that we are here together to show each other that we are a safe space for each other.”
Following the march, Drag Queen Story Hour was hosted by the Albany County Public Library, and families brought their children to hear books from several authors read. Library Director Rachel Crocker read Kai Cheng Thom’s “From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea,” while local drag queen Denim Pearl read “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish” by Lil Miss Hot Mess. Story Hour ended with Assistant Library Director Cassandra Hunter reading Todd Park’s “The Family Book.”
Drag Queen Story Hour presented stories of diversity and what it means to be yourself and also featured dances for children and their caregivers. Following story time, children were invited to make crowns and blow bubbles before s mobile library opened.
In addition to the library, Laramie Reproductive Health and other community organizations offered their expertise and supplies to attendees, including safer sex supplies like condoms and free HIV testing. Like other vendors, the agency had shirts and pamphlets with information about their services available to the community.
“It’s important to be at pride because health care is for everybody,” said Breanna McCarragher, an office associate for Laramie Reproductive Health. “Everybody needs it and we want to be a place that everyone feels comfortable.”
Area agencies and groups included sports teams like the Naughty Pines Derby Dames and a local women’s rugby league, along with social organizations like the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. They promoted upcoming events, along with resources for those interested in getting involved.
Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault prevention specialist Bob Vines said the agency was at Pride in the Park “because it’s important to partner with everyone in our community, especially when we’re trying to engage men in being active partners in changing the culture around gender-based violence.”
Vines, like others attending Pride in the Park, focused on the importance of supporting the LGBTQ+ community year-round. He said that as an organization that serves "men and boys in gender-based violence prevention,” it was especially important to partner with communities most impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence like LGBTQ+ people, and especially transgender and gender non-conforming people.
LGBTQ+ inclusive churches maintained a presence at Laramie PrideFest’s Pride in the Park, with St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, St. Matthew’s Cathedral and the United Presbyterian Church of Laramie offering support. St Paul’s also hosted pride-themed worship services Sunday.
David Jones, a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Laramie who volunteered at Pride in the Park, said that it was important for faith communities to show their support “because we’re all children of God.”
This weekend concluded Laramie PrideFest’s sixth year, with some people travelling from Casper to attend. PrideFest board chairperson Daniel Galbreath said the organization aims to hold more events throughout the year.