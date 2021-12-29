A Laramie nursing home administrator says the Laramie area is “a step ahead” of other areas in Wyoming in COVID-19 immunizations and boosters for elderly residents.
Ron Schriner, executive director of the Spring Wind Assisted Living Community in Laramie, said 99% of residents at his facility have received the initial COVID-19 vaccinations and 96% had had boosters.
At Laramie Care Center, 98% of the 55 residents are vaccinated, said Ian Chartier, director of operations for Stellar Senior Living, the center’s parent company.
Booster rates are not as high, he said, because boosters require a six-month wait between a last vaccination and the booster, and not everyone is yet eligible, Chartier said.
The high rates of vaccinations for residents put both local nursing homes ahead of many other Wyoming facilities, according to the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard data, updated in mid-December.
Overall, 89.4% of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are considered fully vaccinated, higher than the national average of 86.6%, the dashboard said.
While Wyoming’s percentage of nursing home residents with a COVID-19 vaccine booster is above the national average, just 11.1% of nursing home staff have received a booster, which is under the national average of 15%, according to the AARP.
Statewide booster data is new to the dashboard and suggests 38.4% of nursing home residents in the United States have received a booster. Wyoming’s average of 50.6% of nursing home residents with a booster places it 15th in the nation. Vermont leads with 70% of its nursing home residents having received the booster. Arizona claims the nation’s lowest percentage at just 17.3%, the AARP reports.
Schriner said it was not difficult for his 83-resident facility to reach booster rates above 90%.
“We held a (booster) clinic here, and each decision was made between each person and their doctor, and everyone but three people got one,” he said. “Those are pretty good numbers.
“It didn’t take a lot of pressure. We did a lot of education, made it convenient, easy for people. We have doctors who come into the building and they were pretty proactive, talking with each resident.”
Schriner said the Spring Wind staff vaccination is at 78%. At Laramie Care Center, 99% of staff are vaccinated,
Chartier said that vaccinations have been mandatory for Laramie Care Center staff since October.
In addition to being a good tool for preventing illness and death from COVID-19, staff vaccinations are required by CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, he said.
CMS is the federal agency that oversees funding and accreditation for care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding from the U.S. government, he explained.
The AARP report adds that 65.7% of Wyoming nursing homes reported a staff shortage over the last four weeks, much higher than the national average of 30%.
Both centers report that staffing continues to be an issue, though neither cite vaccination status as a cause.
Staffing has remained a major issue particularly with licensed staff, such as nurses or certified nursing assistants, Shriner said.
He said he has observed that health care has become a political issue and many providers have gone back to school or to other jobs because they don’t want to deal with the political aspect of health care anymore.