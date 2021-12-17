Boomerang Writer
William “Bill” Guenther has been witness to some of the pivotal moments of the past century, from prohibition to the Great Depression, two world wars, landing a man on the moon and rise of technology.
Today — Dec. 17, 2021 — he’s also at ground zero for another notable moment in history.
His 100th birthday.
That the Laramie resident was on the cusp of becoming a centenarian belies the active lifestyle he still maintains and keen mind for history and details.
Guenther enjoys playing bridge, listening to classical piano music and going on daily walks. Through all of his knowledge and life experience, he said the best piece of advice he has for longevity is to keep moving.
“Stay active physically and mentally, and get out of that chair,” Guenther said during a Monday interview leading up to his milestone birthday. “That’s what wrecks most people, sitting in a chair all the time.”
Guenther has certainly kept moving and brings an infectious energy to his passions and hobbies.
Living through history
Guenther was born in Stewartville, Minnesota, on Dec. 17, 1921. Throughout his childhood, his family moved often as his father pursued work during the Great Depression. Guenther lived in five states growing up and attended 11 schools, including five high schools.
Guenther recalls how lots of people were “hard-up” during the Depression and doing everything they could to support their families.
“My dad had a hard time getting jobs and keeping them,” Guenther said. “That’s part of why I lived in 30 different places, 25 at least, before I lived in Laramie.”
Despite the puzzle of combining grades and curricula from his various schools, Guenther managed to earn straight A’s his senior year of high school. As it turns out, he has a knack for scholarly endeavors.
In 1939, Guenther went to college at the University of Iowa. He made his way through school by living in a cooperative dorm and working detasseling hybrid seed corn.
It was hard work, 10-hour days making 35 cents an hour — and that included a raise.
In 1943, the U.S. Air Force called Guenther to join the World War II effort. He was based northeast of London and served as a navigator on aircraft.
Guenther said one thing often forgotten in histories of the war is that Europe had an extremely cold winter that year. In the Air Force, unlike other branches, members got to wear heated suits. Guenther recalled having to wear two pairs of gloves.
During his service, Guenther earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal six times.
Years of scholarship
After his release from the military in 1945, Guenther returned to University of Iowa on the GI Bill. He earned a master’s degree despite the challenges that came with re-entering civilian life.
Guenther overcame these obstacles and others to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics, which ultimately led him to teach at multiple universities.
He married his first wife, Norma, in 1955, and they had four kids. Norma passed away in 1988, and Guenther married his second wife, Verna, in 2001.
Guenther has spent a large portion of his life traveling and hiking throughout the West. He talked about the idea of a “Shangri-La,” a paradise or “Eden.” Of all the beautiful things he’s seen, Guenther found his own version of this place in 1959 when he moved to Laramie.
“Of all the places I’ve lived in … I think Laramie and this area is as close to Shangri-La as I’m ever gonna get,” Guenther said.
All told, Guenther taught statistics at the University of Wyoming for about 33 years. Throughout his time teaching, he earned the George Duke Humphrey Distinguished Faculty Award in 1983 — one of his most proud achievements. He also became a Fellow at the American Statistical Association.
Walking through the West
Through all of his experiences, Guenther said hiking is one constant passion of his life.
Guenther has hiked hundreds of miles, taking on Mount Adams, Mount San Gorgonio, Mount San Jacinto, the Grand Canyon and many others. Guenther also hiked extensively with the Sierra Club, which he joined in Southern California, and went on to lead various hiking trips in Wyoming.
Guenther had the best travel “chow” in his life at a ranch near Great Sand Dunes National Park in southcentral Colorado — an impressive feat, seeing as the area is remote even today.
But that’s exactly the kind of beauty Guenther sought out on his adventures. While other people drove up cleared roads to see waterfalls, Guenther made it a point to seek out the less-trodden trails on the way there.
He’s also been around long enough to see some of his favorite trails become forgotten to history and others change drastically with of human activity.
In the fall of 1958, Guenther and his wife took a trip to the Maroon Bells in the Elk Mountains of Colorado. They had the place to themselves and stayed an extra night to take in the fall colors.
Today, about 300,000 people visit the area each season and visitors must pay for a reservation in advance to get there by shuttle or in a private vehicle.
Change happens
This memory and others like it resonate with Guenther, who said that the largest change he’s experienced in his lifetime is the increase in human population and the development that comes with it.
Guenther has seen natural areas become degraded and specifically mentioned the negative impact of oil and gas development on the environment. He’s noticed differences along highways, and said that people should pay attention to the land when traveling.
“(People are) driving right through and paying no attention to (the beautiful scenery),” Guenther said. “Not me. I’m always looking … something is always a little different. It’s always beautiful. Pay attention. Look to see what you see. And it doesn’t cost anything.”
Guenther defines the American West as “a curved line where the annual precipitation is less than 20 inches per year.”
This line is the 100th meridian. Travelers throughout history have reported the intense changes in landscape once they cross this line, as vegetation goes from lush grasslands to sparse desert.
It’s a sense of wonder and connection with the environment that fuels Guenther’s love of the outdoors. He said he enjoys hiking for “a sense of freedom, lots of fresh air, lots of beauty, a lot to see. ... You can’t take it all in during just one trip.”
His passion for hiking began after the war when he went on a trip with a group called the Iowa Mountaineers. They traveled to Glacier National Park in British Columbia, sleeping out under the stars along the way.
One night in Browning, Montana, it was pouring rain. The group leader talked a shop owner into letting them in for the night, and the hikers slept on the floor in the basement.
Guenther said that when hiking, some people would only see what’s in front of them, but he would try to put the whole country together. He’s spent lots of time studying maps, and a good one is the key to never getting lost.
There are some trails where he has every turn logged into memory.
“I’m a map guy,” Guenther said. “A good map’s worth its weight in gold.”
Lifelong passions
Aside from hiking, Guenther is an avid bridge player and became a Silver Life Master in 2014.
“Formal education doesn’t guarantee you’re going to have success in bridge,” Guenther said. “There’s housewives who’ve beaten professors.”
Rather, Guenther believes it takes certain skills, such as discipline, counting and concentration. His secret to playing bridge is simple, yet many won’t follow through.
“You just have to live long enough,” Guenther has said to his competitors.
The same could be true for seeing all of your favorite musicians in concert. Guenther said he’s seen a majority of the important 21st century classical pianists like Rudolf Serkin and others.
One of his early favorite pieces was Edvard Greig’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor.”
Guenther also plays a little bit, but says it involves “too much sitting in a chair.”