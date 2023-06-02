On Friday, May 26, in the Safeway parking lot at 554 N. 3rd St., a Laramie elderly woman was pickpocketed when her wallet was taken out of her purse.

The thief charged nearly $2,500 to the woman’s credit cards during the hours between the theft that morning and an initial call to the Laramie Police Department at about 3:53 p.m.

