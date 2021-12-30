Boomerang Writer
As any member of Lions Clubs International will tell you, “Where there’s a need, there’s a lion.” In the Laramie area, a more accurate phrase might be, “Where there’s a need, there’s a Lyon.”
Longtime resident Lew Lyon, together with his wife Linda, is a devoted member of several civic organizations and has volunteered his time and energy maintaining decades-long traditions in the Laramie Valley, making him a local Unsung Hero.
For the last 30 years, Lyon has organized the Laramie Plains Lions Club Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby, the club’s main fundraiser of the year and a New Year’s tradition for anglers across the region, who brave early January wind and weather for a chance at cash prizes and bragging rights.
Lyon joined the local Lions Club upon moving to Laramie in the early 1980s. He prefers the chapter that meets in the morning while Linda likes the noon chapter. Both have served as club presidents and spent time in leadership roles for regional Lions institutes related to vision and eye health.
“It gives you a real good feeling when you can help someone else,” Lew said. “When you get a thank you from someone that is able to see again or able to get better — that feeling and satisfaction that you’ve helped someone else.”
The Lyons moved to Laramie when Lew took a full-time position with the Wyoming National Guard. Upon his retirement, he joined the Wyoming National Guard Association while Linda joined the Wyoming National Guard Auxiliary. Both have served in leadership positions in their respective organizations, which lobby at the state and national levels to maintain and improve benefits for service members.
Lew said he appreciates when private organizations raise money on behalf of veterans and service members, but he wishes their involvement wasn’t necessary.
“It infuriates me that celebrities have to go out and try to raise money to help our service members,” he said.
Another of Lew’s passions dates back to his childhood on a ranch north of Burns where he grew up square dancing with family and friends at homes and barns. After Lew and Linda met at a high school basketball game in Torrington, she started joining him at barn dances.
They were married a year after they met and their hobby resumed in earnest after their three daughters grew up.
These days, both are trustees of the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Society, which owns the historic Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club. The log building has served as a community gathering place and recreation center for more than 90 years, thanks to the society’s active and ongoing maintenance efforts.
In 2008, a tornado damaged the roof, which then needed to be replaced. The group also recently replaced the heating system and repaired a portion of the concrete foundation.
Their current goals include renovating the upstairs bathrooms so they’re ADA compliant, installing a ramp to the front entrance and replacing the wooden dance floor.
“We need to replace this floor,” Lew said. “This is the original floor from 1928.”
The club continues to host dances on a regular basis, including a traditional New Year’s Eve dance and roast beef dinner.
The Lyons were honored by the Mountains and Plains Square Dance Council as the winners of the 2021 Pioneer Award, and they’ll celebrate the honor at a dance in Colorado in January.