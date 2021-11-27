During the holiday season, the Laramie Fire Department is reminding residents to be happy and safe, and is again asking for help to “Keep the Wreath Red.”
The program runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, during which time wreath decorated with all red lights is hung at Fire Station 1, 209 S. 4th St. in downtown Laramie. For every fire the department responds to during the holiday season, a red bulb will be replaced with a white one.
The wreath will serve as a visual reminder to practice fire safety and the LFD’s goal is to keep the wreath all red through New Year’s.
Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together; however, that also means a greater risk for fire, according to the LFD. Following a few simple tips will ensure a safe holiday season.
Check all lights and make sure they are in good condition. Light strands with cracked or frayed wires should be thrown away and replaced with UL-approved devices. Outside cords should be approved for exterior use, and interior cords should not be placed under carpets or rugs.
Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
Make sure your fireplace or stove is in good working order and the chimney is free of obstructions and creosote buildup.
Wrapping paper and branches should not be burned in the fireplace. Their rapid and intense burning can cause chimney fires.
Test your smoke detectors and make sure they are in good working condition. If you didn’t change the batteries for daylight saving time, consider changing them now.
The Laramie Fire Department wishes you and your family and friends a safe and happy holiday season. If you have any questions or want more information, call 307-721-5397.